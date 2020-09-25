Mass. Knights of Columbus install new state officers

Pictured from left to right are: Nicholas and Ashley Melanchook of Marshfield; Robert and Mary Schwarz of Wareham; Thomas and Kerry Butler of West Springfield; newly appointed State Chaplain, Father Matthew J. Westcott; Ann and new State Deputy Michael Lesperance of Millville; Amanda and Eric Oulette of South Hadley; and Kathy and Paul Flanagan (immediate past state deputy) of Stoughton. Pilot photo/courtesy Mass. State Council Knights of Columbus

Another year of Charity-Unity-Fraternity-Patriotism began in earnest for the Massachusetts State Council of the Knights of Columbus with the installation of the new state officers.



The Mass with the Ceremony of Installation was celebrated by the recently appointed State Chaplain, Father Matthew Westcott, pastor of St. Mary Parish, Foxborough. Following a long-established custom, the Mass was celebrated at the home parish of the new State Deputy. Mr. Michael Lesperance and his wife Ann hail from the central Massachusetts town of Millville and so the Mass was celebrated at St. Augustine Church there.



K of C officers customarily hold office for no more than two years and they and their wives spend a great deal of time on the road, attending not only state functions but also local councils and districts of councils events. This year, state officers come from every diocese in the Commonwealth. In the recent past, there was a noticeable tilt to the east, with more officers from the territory of the archdiocese; this year there is a happy distribution across the four dioceses of the Commonwealth.



This year is a special one for all Knights of Columbus as the founder of the order, Father Michael J. McGivney, is to be beatified at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Joseph in Harford on Oct. 31.