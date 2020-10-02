From Cardinal Seán's blog

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Cardinal O'Malley ordained 10 Jesuit seminarians at St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill. Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Last week, I was very happy to participate in two important fundraisers. The Massachusetts Citizens for Life Virtual Banquet was held last Thursday, and I was pleased to send them a greeting. I encouraged them to keep up their important work, which is all the more vital in these times when we face efforts to diminish the dignity of life at its beginning, through measures like the ROE Act, and at its end, with efforts to legalize physician-assisted suicide.



The evening featured a keynote address by Melissa Ohden, who is the founder of The Abortion Survivors Network. She herself survived an attempted abortion and has gone on to advocate for babies who survive abortions.



CatholicTV Telethon



Friday was the annual CatholicTV Telethon, which, I understand, raised over $430,000 -- a record amount.



I think this betokens increased viewership because of the pandemic and is an indication of the gratitude people have for the service they have provided in these challenging times. Throughout the spring, when our churches were closed, CatholicTV helped bring the archdiocese together through their televised Masses and other special events. Still today, that important mission continues as they bring televised Masses to the elderly and vulnerable populations, who do not yet feel comfortable returning to church in person.



Jesuit ordination



On Saturday morning, I had the joy of ordaining 10 Jesuit seminarians at St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill.



Two of them were ordained priests, Father Patrick and Father Reginald, and the others were ordained transitional deacons. Father Patrick is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Father Reginald is from Nigeria. Unfortunately, neither was able to return home for their ordination because of the pandemic. So, their ordinations were diaconal ordinations that we have each year.



In my blog, I shared the homily I delivered at the Mass.



Rosh Hashanah



Saturday was also the first day of Rosh Hashanah. We want to wish all our Jewish brothers and sisters a very happy new year and assure them of our prayers and best wishes as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah and their high holy days!



Sunday Mass



Sunday, I celebrated the English Mass at the cathedral.



We are very pleased that the number of people attending Mass at the cathedral continues to increase. If the trend continues, we may even have to add an additional Mass on Sunday in order to accommodate all those who want to join us.



Meeting of the board of the Massachusetts Catholic Conference



Wednesday, we had a meeting of the board of the Massachusetts Catholic Conference, the public-policy arm of the Church in the state. In addition to the ROE Act, we also discussed the efforts to advance physician-assisted suicide in the Commonwealth.



I brought to the attention of the group that, just the day before, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published a letter approved by the Holy Father, "Samaritanus Bonus" -- on the care of persons in the critical and terminal phases of life.



While the letter, of course, strongly condemns the practices of euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, it also offers guidance as to how we can best care for and accompany those facing the end of their lives.