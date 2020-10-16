Allegation against senior priest found unsubstantiated

BRAINTREE -- The archdiocese announced Oct. 13 that the Holy See has determined an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Father John P. Carroll is unsubstantiated.



Now 91, Father Carroll will remain restricted from ministry and is designated as having senior priest status.



Father Carroll was ordained a priest of Boston in 1953. He was assigned to St. Agnes Parish in Arlington from 1953 to 1962, and was then assigned on "lend-lease" to the Diocese of Pittsburgh from 1963 to 1972. Father Carroll returned to the Archdiocese of Boston in 1972 and was assigned to parishes in Lowell, Dedham, Newton, and Quincy.



The allegation against Father Carroll stems from his time in the Pittsburgh Diocese in the early 1960s, according to reporting by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.



The archdiocese placed Father Carroll on leave in 2005 and began an investigation into the allegation, the archdiocese said in a statement.



Through its Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach, the archdiocese makes counseling and other services available to survivors, their families and parishes impacted by clergy sexual abuse and by allegations of abuse by members of the clergy. Those in need of pastoral assistance or support are urged to contact the archdiocese's Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach by calling 617-746-5985.