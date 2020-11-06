English bishops want evidence public Masses must be stopped in lockdown

MANCHESTER, England (CNS) -- Catholic leaders in England are appealing to the government to reverse its decision to ban public Mass during a second national lockdown. Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster and Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool said in a joint statement that the prohibition of public communal worship was "a source of deep anguish" to the church. They challenged the government to produce evidence to justify the ban and urged Catholics to write to their members of Parliament to attempt to amend the restrictions before a Nov. 4 vote. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced during an Oct. 31 televised address that England would enter lockdown again on Nov. 5 for a minimum of four weeks after scientists predicted that COVID-19 victims would be dying at the rate of 4,000 a day by Christmas without a dramatic intervention. More than a million people in the U.K. have been infected with coronavirus since the first recorded case there in January. The official number of deaths from COVID-19 is nearly 47,000, though other estimates have been much higher.