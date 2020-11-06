Pope not changing church teaching on gay unions, Secretariat of State says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Vatican Secretariat of State has sent an explanatory note to nuncios around the world insisting that when Pope Francis spoke about civil unions, he was not changing or challenging "the doctrine of the church, which he has reaffirmed numerous times over the years." The note, which was not signed, explained that the pope's remarks about gay people in the recent film, "Francesco," come from his responses to two separate questions in a 2019 interview for Mexico's Televisa network. The pope's comments were "edited and published as a single answer without the necessary contextualization," the note said. As Catholic News Service reported Oct. 26, when Pope Francis said gay people have a right to be in a family and that gay couples needed some form of civil law to protect their rights, he was not advocating any form of "marriage" or marriage rights for gay couples. Yet, in his documentary "Francesco," director Evgeny Afineevsky presented the statements as if Pope Francis had been talking about the right of gay couples to form a family, including with children.