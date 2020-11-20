Tuthill named COO of Catholic Charities of Boston

Kelley Tuthill Pilot photo/courtesy Catholic Charities

BOSTON -- Catholic Charities of Boston announced on Nov. 12 that Kelley Tuthill will serve as the organization's chief operating officer, a newly created position. The former WCVB-TV journalist most recently served as the vice president of marketing and communications at Regis College.



"We are thrilled to have Kelley join our leadership team," said Kevin MacKenzie, board chair and CEO. "As we respond to the current environment and shape our vision for the future, Kelley's breadth of experience, enthusiasm, and heartfelt passion for our mission will be a tremendous asset to Catholic Charities. As a board member, Kelley has already demonstrated her strong commitment to supporting those most vulnerable in our communities, and she will now share that empathy every day as COO."



"Catholic Charities has met the needs of our neighbors in so many crucial ways during this challenging year and every year since 1903," said Tuthill. "I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to help expand its capacity to transform lives by providing core services through basic needs, workforce development, family and youth services, and refugee and immigration assistance."



During her time on the senior leadership team at Regis College, Tuthill helped lead the launch of a successful $1 million-dollar annual scholarship fundraiser, overhauled the university's website, spearheaded the development of an annual university-wide community service day, and created an award-winning marketing and communications department.



Prior to her position at Regis, Tuthill worked for nearly two decades as an anchor and reporter, writing and producing content for all WCVB platforms. She won the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association's Best Use of Digital Media award for multiplatform coverage of the Whitey Bulger trial. She was also part of a team that covered the Boston Marathon bombing, its aftermath, and the ensuing trial, which won three National Headliner Awards and several Emmys.



Tuthill has been honored for publicly sharing her experience with breast cancer in support of others fighting the disease. She received an Emmy for "Kelley's Story," a 10-part series documenting her personal struggle that was featured on "Good Morning America" and CNN. She also co-authored a nationally reviewed guidebook for newly diagnosed women and their families. Her accolades also include recognition as a Hero Among Us by the Boston Celtics, the Jimmy Award for her commitment to the mission of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and she was named to Boston Business Journal's "40 under 40" list.



Tuthill received her doctorate in higher education leadership from Regis College, master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, and her bachelor of arts from the University of Notre Dame. She serves on the Notre Dame College of Arts and Letters Advisory Council and the Gallivan Journalism Board. She also is an advisory board member at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



Tuthill begins her new position at the end of the calendar year and will step down from her role on the board at that time.