Cardinal joins Catholic Charities Thanksgiving meal distribution

On Nov. 21, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley and Catholic Charities CEO Kevin M. MacKenzie joined dozens of volunteers in distributing Thanksgiving meals at Catholic Charities Yawkey Center in Dorchester. The food distribution was part of the Catholic Charities' efforts, in partnership with the United Way, to provide over 4,000 Thanksgiving meals, including turkey and the fixings, to families in need throughout the Greater Boston area.



In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, food bundles were distributed at Catholic Charities locations in Dorchester, Boston's South End, South Boston, Somerville, and Lowell, and at other community-based organizations across the region. At Yawkey Center distribution, Catholic Charities welcomed volunteers from Boston College Liturgy Arts Group and the United Way. To keep both volunteers and clients safe during the meal distribution, this year, those with cars were encouraged to drive to the distribution site so the Thanksgiving food could be placed in their trunks.



"In these challenging times, we are grateful for the United Way's partnership to ensure that we are able to provide families that rely on us with a Turkey dinner to celebrate one of our most treasured holidays," said MacKenzie.



"We are seeing more and more people who are facing food insecurity for the first time. Since March, we've experienced a five-fold increase in families seeking food assistance at our food pantries. We are extremely grateful for the United Way's support today and throughout the year to help us care for those most vulnerable within our community," he added.