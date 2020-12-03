Archdiocesan Year of the Eucharist extended to June 2022

Courtesy graphic

BRAINTREE -- Because of ongoing restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley has decided to extend the archdiocese's Year of the Eucharist to June 2022.



"The Cardinal wants parishes to have even more opportunities to draw people together for prayer, shared reflections and witness as circumstances allow going forward, and looks forward to a major Archdiocesan gathering in the spring of 2022," the archdiocese said in a Nov. 30 statement.



The cardinal announced his plan to hold an archdiocesan Year of the Eucharist in December of 2019. It was originally intended to take place from Holy Thursday in April 2020 until the feast of Corpus Christi in June 2021. Due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and suspension of Masses in the spring, the beginning of the yearlong celebration was delayed until June 14, the feast of Corpus Christi.



The archdiocese's statement noted that parishes and organizations have been observing the Year of the Eucharist despite the postponement of the major planned events, such as by holding talks and increasing opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration.



In June, on the feast of Corpus Christi, the cardinal presided over the virtual commissioning of more than 300 Year of the Eucharist missionaries. Since then, 500 more missionaries have been commissioned. These are people who commit to pray for the success of the initiative, participate in Eucharistic activities, and promote devotion to the Eucharist.



The Institute for the New Evangelization is also holding an ongoing speaker series on the topic of the Eucharist. Over 150 people participated in the first virtual presentation, given by Julianne Stanz, on Oct. 29. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers will deliver a presentation on Dec. 7, and Father Sebastian White, OP, will give one on March 4, 2021. Registration for these online events can be found at tinecatholic.com.



"In this extended Year of the Eucharist, Cardinal Seán encourages the faithful to turn their gaze toward Jesus as He is truly present in the Eucharist, the source and summit of our faith, and His great gift to us, the gift of His very life. Please join us in prayer for this renewed effort and for the ongoing success of the Year of the Eucharist in the Archdiocese of Boston," the statement said.



More information about the Year of the Eucharist can be found at www.bostoncatholic.org/yearoftheeucharist.