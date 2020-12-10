Home » World »  Vatican secretary of state hospitalized

Vatican secretary of state hospitalized

On: 12/9/2020By , In: World
  • ...Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, is pictured at the Vatican in this May 26, 2017, file photo. Cardinal Parolin was hospitalized Dec. 8 in preparation for a scheduled surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • ...Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, is pictured at a book presentation at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo. Cardinal Parolin was hospitalized Dec. 8 in preparation for a scheduled surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, was hospitalized Dec. 8 in preparation for a scheduled surgery to treat an enlarged prostate, the Vatican press office confirmed.

Cardinal Parolin, 65, was being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital, according to the press office.

"It is expected that he can leave the hospital in a few days and gradually resume his work," Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said Dec. 8.

Prostatic hyperplasia, or enlargement of the prostate, is common in men over 50.



