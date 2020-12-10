Pro-life groups rally against abortion expansion on Beacon Hill

BOSTON -- Over 1,000 roses were left on the steps of the Statehouse on Dec. 5 during a rally organized by local pro-life groups, who braved the pouring rain to honor the unborn and protest a proposed budget amendment that would expand abortion access in the commonwealth.



The roses, some of which were arranged in the shape of a cross, represented people who have been, or are in danger of being, hurt or killed by abortion, as well as citizens who oppose Section 40 of the state budget, which would significantly expand abortion in Massachusetts.



"With this peaceful gesture, we appeal to legislators, who supported the abortion amendment, to reconsider their position and, if given the opportunity, to vote to sustain the governor's veto of it," Massachusetts Citizens for Life said on its Facebook page about the event.



Because the Act to Remove Obstacles and Expand Abortion Access, known as the ROE Act, has stalled in committee, the Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives both passed amendments to the proposed state budget that retain elements of the controversial legislation. The combined result was Section 40, an amendment to the budget bill that went to Gov. Charlie Baker on Dec. 4.



If signed into law, the amendment would lower the age of consent for an abortion to 16, allowing minors to undergo the procedure without the consent of a parent, guardian or judge. Abortions before 24 weeks' gestation could legally be performed not only by doctors but also by physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and midwives. Although life-saving equipment must be available in the room, the abortionist would not technically be required to use it if an abortion failed and resulted in a live birth. While current state law permits abortions after 24 weeks only if the continuation of pregnancy is thought to cause "a substantial risk of grave impairment of (the mother's) physical or mental health," the new law would allow abortions at that stage if a doctor deems it necessary "to preserve the patient's physical or mental health."



Catherine Jenkins, who testified against the ROE Act during its public hearings, was credited with having the idea to organize the memorial and protest on Dec. 5. The event was sponsored by MCFL, Pure in Heart America, Cape Cod Bus for Life, Silent No More, former representative Jim Lyons and his wife Bernadette Lyons, and the Massachusetts Alliance to Stop Taxpayer Funded Abortions.



Despite the day's driving rain, over 100 people stood outside the Statehouse gates for two hours to pray together and hear speakers from different groups. Father Alan Wharton of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate emceed the event.



Attorney Thomas Harvey, who has led signature campaigns to end taxpayer funding of abortions, explained the status of the proposed state budget, which is currently awaiting Gov. Baker's approval. He has until Dec. 14 to decide how to act.



"It's really important that this week, Monday morning, you get on the phone and call Gov. Baker's office urging him to veto this," Harvey told the assembly.



He said that even if Gov. Baker vetoes Section 40 of the state budget, the legislature could override his veto by a two-thirds vote in either house.



"We have no chance of defeating the override in the Senate, but we have a pretty good chance in the House," Harvey said.



He said that if Gov. Baker signs it into law, or if he vetoes the budget amendment and the veto is overridden, the decision could be reversed through a signature campaign next fall. If enough signatures are collected, then the budget amendment would go on the ballot for voters to decide. Harvey said he thinks this effort could succeed if enough churches participate.



Jenkins spoke about her inspiration for the event. Standing on the rose-covered steps with two of her children, she showed a picture of Laura Hope Smith, who died from a legal abortion in Cape Cod in 2007. Jenkins said Smith's death was a catalyst for her own conversion.



"What are they trying to do here by passing this law where you can expand abortion into the hands of people that aren't even doctors?" Jenkins asked.



She said the rally was "not just for babies, (but) also for their mothers."



Jenkins and her children led those present in praying the rosary. She then reflected on St. John standing at the foot of the cross when Christ was crucified.



"We're all kind of like St. John right now, with our mother Mary, and we're with Jesus being crucified. And today Jesus is being crucified in these little babies," Jenkins said.



Kathy Hill, the regional director of Silent No More also addressed the rally.



Hill criticized those who tell women considering an abortion they will support her in whatever decision she makes.



"That really is just telling that woman, 'Hey, this is one of the biggest decisions of your life. You go and make it on your own,'" Hill said.



She also spoke about her Bible study, which gives post-abortive women an opportunity to tell their stories, often for the first time, and work toward healing and forgiveness. Hill said statistics indicate that most women will tell fewer than five people that they have had an abortion. She also said that many women say they would not have had their abortion if it had not been legal.



Hill asked all those present to tell the mothers, and other relatives, of aborted children that help is available to them, and that they can find freedom, forgiveness, and a spiritual connection with the child they lost.



Fernando Limbo, a leader of Pure in Heart America, came up to lead the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. He also spoke about the mission of his organization, which seeks to educate, inspire, and empower young adults to lead lives of virtue by promoting chastity, vocations, and the dignity of the human person.



Referring to the rain that was falling on the assembly, Limbo said, "I'd like to think that every single drop is a representation of the many graces that Our Lady likes to shower upon us. And so let us receive that with joy."



The rally ended with singing the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and the Salve Regina.



Speaking to The Pilot after the event, Hill said she had wanted to be present because she knew there must be post-abortive women in the crowd and she wanted them to know about groups like hers.



Women who have had abortions "need to come out of the shadows. We don't want them to be alone and scared and in despair. We want them healed and whole and part of a redemptive community," Hill said.