NEW YORK (CNS) -- Nearly 35 years have passed since scorned Glenn Close terrorized adulterer Michael Douglas (and boiled a bunny in the process) in "Fatal Attraction."



That film's distant cousin -- a poor relation in aesthetic terms if ever there was one -- has arrived with "Fatale" (Lionsgate), based on a similar premise but with a much higher human body count.



Two veterans of the revenge-thriller genre, director Deon Taylor and screenwriter David Loughery, ramp up the sexual tension, suspense and violence in a complex game of cat and mouse. The result is as shocking as it is preposterous and -- for those inclined to take it seriously -- morally confused.



Sports agent Derrick Tyler (Michael Ealy) seems to have it all: a successful career, a magnificent estate on a clifftop above Los Angeles and a gorgeous wife, Tracie (Damaris Lewis). But all is not as it appears.



Derrick suspects Tracie is having an affair. During a weekend in Las Vegas, he confides his misgivings to his business partner, Rafe (Mike Colter).



Rafe's advice is unorthodox, to say the least. He takes Derrick's wedding ring off his finger and orders his friend to get it all out of his system by being a wild and crazy single guy for the next 24 hours.



Derrick agrees and, donning his false bachelor identity, is soon in the arms of comely Val (Hilary Swank). This femme fatale is in Sin City for what she calls a "therapeutic getaway," a fancy name for having sex with a stranger.



The morning after, Val and Derrick say their goodbyes. Derrick, however, appropriately wracked with guilt over his one-night stand, returns home determined to make amends for his infidelity by getting off to a fresh start with Tracie.



Not so fast. No sooner do Derrick and Tracie tumble into bed than an intruder breaks into the house and nearly kills Derrick. The police are called, and the detective assigned to the case is none other than Val.



This time, what happened in Vegas does not stay in Vegas. Val is furious at Derrick's subterfuge, especially his concealed marital status. She also has a complicated backstory, dominated by resentment of her ex-husband, Carter (Danny Pino), who has sole custody of their daughter.



"Fatale" chronicles Val's unraveling as the search for the burglar turns into a multiple murder investigation, with Derrick the surprising suspect.



Mature judgment is required to sort through the ethical tangles in which the characters ensnare themselves. Yet the poor quality of the proceedings, which some may find offensive, hardly justifies such an effort.



The film contains skewed morality, bloody violence and gunplay, nongraphic adulterous activity and marital lovemaking and frequent profane and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification is L -- Limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



McAleer is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



