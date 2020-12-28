Cardinal O'Malley receives COVID-19 vaccine

Eileen Kolodny, MSN RN-BC, administers the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton Dec. 24. Pilot Photo Courtesy St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

BRIGHTON -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley received the first of the two-dose protocol of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton Dec. 24.



The cardinal accepted an invitation from Dr. Joseph Weinstein, Chief Physician Executive of the Steward Health Care Network, who noted that the cardinal qualified for the COVID vaccine.



In a statement, the 76 years old cardinal said that "With recognition of the importance that all persons be vaccinated when possible I was very happy to receive this invitation."



The cardinal encouraged "all people to be vaccinated as the opportunity is presented, as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation."



"With the help of God and the excellent medical care provided at St. Elizabeth's and many other hospitals, we will make our way through and beyond the pandemic," he said.



The second dose is scheduled to be administered in late January 2021 at St. Elizabeth's.