Cardinal O'Malley issues statement on the Inauguration of President Biden

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Biden's wife, Jill, holds the family Bible during his inauguration at the Capitol in Washington Jan. 20, 2021. (CNS photo/Andrew Harnik, pool via Reuters)

Below is the full text of a statement Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley released Jan. 20 on the Inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Today we offer our prayers and best wishes for President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they undertake the important work of governing our nation. We ask God's blessings on them for good health, wisdom in all their decisions and their work of building bridges of reconciliation.



We congratulate Vice President Harris on being inaugurated the first woman, first person of color and first Asian American to serve as Vice President.



We pray that President and Vice President enact policies that provide care for the forgotten and vulnerable, heal our nation from this deadly pandemic, welcome the immigrant, provide economic justice and opportunity for all, work to end systemic racism and promote peace across our country and throughout the world. We will endeavor to dialogue with the Biden Administration to advance our commitment to the protection of human life from conception to natural death.



Our nation is experiencing serious and troubling division. In addressing a Joint Session of Congress in 2015, Pope Francis spoke of "the disturbing social and political situation of the world today" and encouraged us to "move forward together, as one, in a renewed spirit of fraternity and solidarity, cooperating generously for the common good". The Holy Father called us to "resolve to support one another, with respect for our differences and our convictions of conscience". With the help of God and one another may we strive for that unity of purpose."