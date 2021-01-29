Cardinal appoints Scannell new Clergy Trust director

Clergy Trust executive director Michael Scannell. Pilot photo/courtesy Clergy Trust

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley announced the appointment of Michael Scannell as the executive director of the Clergy Trust, Jan. 25. Scannell succeeds Joseph D'Arrigo, who has led the Trust (formerly the Clergy Health and Retirement Trust) for the past 12 years.



The Clergy Trust is an independently managed trust that provides ongoing care and support for the health, well-being, and retirement needs of 536 active and senior diocesan priests in good standing across the Archdiocese of Boston.



"We are pleased that Mike Scannell will lead the Clergy Trust going forward," said Cardinal O'Malley. "Mike has more than 30 years of experience in financial management, human resources and service on nonprofit boards. Combined with his strong faith and business experience, Mike brings the necessary skills and vision to ensure that the Trust will continue to provide care and support to all our priests in their retirement and at times of medical needs."



Scannell said, "I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Clergy Trust as its next executive director and supporting the high quality of care and wellness of the priests of our archdiocese. Healthier priests mean stronger communities for all of us. I look forward to following Joe D'Arrigo and working with an exceptionally dedicated team and outstanding Board of Trustees to fulfill this important mission."



The cardinal expressed his gratitude for D'Arrigo's achievements in stabilizing and strengthening the Trust during very challenging years.



"Joe D'Arrigo has worked in service on behalf of our priests and established a sure foundation for the Trust now and in the future. His having led the renovation of the Regina Cleri Residence with care and concern for our senior priests is a blessing for the archdiocese," the cardinal said.



"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Clergy Trust these past many years caring for our priests," said D'Arrigo.



"The cardinal and the board's direction was clear from the beginning, and with their support and active involvement, we accomplished much to ensure we meet our commitment to care for all our priests who give so much to our parishes, schools and ministries," D'Arrigo added.



D'Arrigo will lead the Rodman for Kids Foundation, an organization with which he has long been involved.



The cardinal thanked the Clergy Trust Board for their time and effort given to the search for new leadership, particularly Board member Jean Tempel and Board Chair Mark Vachon for leading the process.



Raised in West Roxbury, the youngest of six children, Scannell and his wife are the parents of three college-aged children and active parishioners with Holy Name Parish. He is an avid runner, having completed 18 marathons in Boston and New York.



Most recently, Scannell was a senior vice president of global human resources for State Street Corporation and president of the State Street Foundation, the company's charitable giving entity, where he executed a global corporate philanthropy and employee giving program granting $25 million annually. He earned a BA in economics and business management from Stonehill College and a graduate certification in human resources management from Northeastern University. He completed the Human Resources Management Certification Program with the Institute for Applied Management and Law.



Active in several nonprofits, he serves as vice chair of Ellis Memorial Board, on the Stonehill College President's Advisory Council and on the Board of Catholic Memorial School.