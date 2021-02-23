Family Rosary's annual 'Try Prayer! It Works!' contest accepting entries

EASTON, Mass. (CNS) -- "Try Prayer! It Works!" -- an annual contest sponsored by Family Rosary -- is now accepting entries from children in kindergarten through 12th grade who are enrolled in a Catholic school, religious education program, parish or other organizations, including home school.



All U.S. contest entries must be submitted by March 25.



This year's theme is "Do Whatever He Tells You" (John 2:5) and is aimed at helping families explore how Mary's example and intercessory prayer can help people follow God's will.



"From Mary, especially through the prayer of the rosary, participants can explore how Mary's maternal influence can lead families closer to Jesus," said a Family Rosary announcement about the contest.



The contest guidelines can be found online at https://bit.ly/3sl9isa. The main Family Rosary website is www.FamilyRosary.com.



This contest invites families to light a candle and pray together, and then share this year's theme as a family reflection.



"We hope that families will grow closer to each other and deeper in the faith as they share this reflection experience," said Holy Cross Father Jim Phalan, national director of Family Rosary. "No matter what any of us face in life, our Blessed Mother and her Divine Son are inviting us into this glorious command of love and obedience."



Inspired by Family Rosary's founder, Irish-born Holy Cross Father Patrick Peyton, the annual contest focuses on Father Peyton's message: "The family that prays together stays together," and aims to strengthen family prayer. Father Peyton, a media pioneer, is a candidate for sainthood and was declared "Venerable" by Pope Francis in 2017.



Family Rosary is a member ministry of Holy Cross Family Ministries, an organization that serves families through 26 mission centers in 17 countries.



Each mission center provides complimentary digital prayer resources on a variety of platforms for families as well as face-to-face events, including Rosary rallies, days of reflection, seminars and other faith-filled events.



Besides Family Rosary, Holy Cross Family Ministries includes Family Theater Productions, Catholic Mom, the Museum of Family Prayer, Father Peyton Family Institutes, and the Peyton Institute for Domestic Church Life.



In early January, Holy Cross Family Ministries welcomed the installation of a handcrafted, Italian sculpture in the likeness of Father Peyton outside the Father Peyton Center in North Easton, Massachusetts.



The statue stands over 8 feet tall and was created by a team of sculptors under the supervision of Reto Demetz of Demetz Art Studio in Ortisei, Italy, and was then cast in bronze by Mazzolini Artcraft Co. in Verona, Italy.



The production of the statue was managed by Holy Cross Family Ministries and John Mazzolini of Mazzolini Artcraft. The statue traveled from Italy to a Mazzolini facility in Cleveland then arrived in North Easton Jan. 9.



