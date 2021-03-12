Cardinal to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Mass at cathedral

BOSTON -- Despite the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross once again welcomes the faithful for the celebration of St. Patrick's Day with a Mass and blessing of shamrocks.



The Mass is to take place at noon on March 17 with Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley as the celebrant. It will be open to the public, within capacity restrictions. Those who wish to attend must register in advance at the cathedral's website, holycrossboston.com/coronavirus. The Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook and televised on CatholicTV and its website.



Michael Kieloch, the cathedral's director of communications, said that the St. Patrick's Day Mass will be much like the Sunday Masses that have taken place at the cathedral during the pandemic. The same restrictions and protocols will be observed: masks will be required, no programs will be distributed, there will be no congregational singing, and people of different households must sit at least six feet apart.



There will be the traditional blessing of shamrocks, which attendees can take home with them. But, unlike in past years, there will be no reception featuring Irish music, soda bread, and tea following the Mass.