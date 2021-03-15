Home » World »  War in Syria must end; tormented people need relief, pope says

War in Syria must end; tormented people need relief, pope says

On: 3/15/2021By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service , In: World
  • ...Abdel Razzak al-Khatoun, 84, a Syrian farmer, walks with his grandchildren at a camp for displaced Syrians in Idlib March 11, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said during the March 14 Angelus. (CNS photo/Khalil Ashawi, Reuters)
  • ...A man walks past destroyed buildings in Douma, Syria, March 9, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said during the March 14 Angelus. (CNS photo/Omar Sanadiki, Reuters)
  • ...A street vendor waits for customers in Douma, Syria, March 9, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said during the March 14 Angelus. (CNS photo/Omar Sanadiki, Reuters)
  • ...A boy walks past damaged buildings in Douma, Syria, March 10, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said during the March 14 Angelus. (CNS photo/Omar Sanadiki, Reuters)
  • ...People gather in St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his studio at the Vatican March 14, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)
  • ...Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 14, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)
  • ...Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 14, 2021. All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- All sides need to come together to end the war in Syria and bring some sign of hope to an exhausted and tormented people, Pope Francis said.

The international community also needs to commit itself to helping rebuild the nation, so that once the fighting has stopped, "the social fabric can be mended and reconstruction and economic recovery can begin," the pope said after praying the Angelus with visitors gathered in St. Peter's Square March 14.

March 15 marked 10 years since the beginning of war in Syria, causing "one of the most serious humanitarian disasters of our time," the pope said.

Protesters began rallies demanding an end to repression in Syria March 15, 2011, after being inspired by other "Arab Spring" demonstrations in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

However, President Bashar Assad's government responded with the military shooting demonstrators and triggering an on-going civil war that has drawn in rebels, Islamic State militants and other nations in a proxy war.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported in January 2020 it had estimated that nearly 585,000 people had been killed since the beginning of the war, of which more than 115,000 were civilians, including children. More than 11 million civilians have been displaced with 5.6 million of them registered as refugees outside of Syria.

The World Food Program warned last year that half of all Syrians were going to bed hungry and the country was on the brink of "mass starvation." Meanwhile, COVID-19 is spreading, unhindered by a health care system largely destroyed during the 10 years of war.

Pope Francis lamented the plight of all those who have been killed, injured, forced into fleeing or disappeared; he underlined how the entire population continues to face destruction, violence and "inhumane suffering," but also how the war affects in particular those who are most vulnerable like women, children and the elderly.

"I renew my heartfelt appeal to all parties to the conflict to show signs of goodwill, so that a glimmer of hope may open up for the exhausted population," he said.

"Let us all pray to the Lord that the great suffering in our beloved and tormented Syria may not be forgotten and that our solidarity might revive hope," he said before leading people in the square in praying the Hail Mary.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor