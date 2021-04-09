Educational palliative care series premieres on CatholicTV

The 13-part original series, "Talking of Palliative Care" premiered this week on the CatholicTV Network. Pilot photo/courtesy CatholicTV

WATERTOWN -- A new original series called "Talking of Palliative Care" premiered this week on the CatholicTV Network. The 13-part series introduces viewers to the subject of palliative care through conversations between Dr. Karen O'Brien, director of Inpatient Palliative Care at Massachusetts General Hospital, and MC Sullivan RN MTS JD, chief healthcare ethicist for the Archdiocese of Boston.



Palliative care is a type of specialized medical care that addresses the physical, emotional, psycho-social, and spiritual needs of people facing serious illnesses and their families.



"The events of the last year have made it clear to everyone -- patients, families, healthcare providers -- the central role palliative care should play in the care of the chronic and seriously ill, as well as of those near death. This series is both a 'how-to' for patients and families who are currently dealing with serious or chronic illness, and a general education program for healthcare professionals and the lay public who will one day benefit from knowing about palliative care when they, their families, or their patients face serious or chronic illness in the future," host MC Sullivan said.



Sharing vignettes from their own professional and personal experiences, Dr. O'Brien and Sullivan will cover a range of relevant topics, including advance care planning, pain management, treatments, interdisciplinary care plans, and comfort measures.



"Talking of Palliative Care" premiered on CatholicTV Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. It rebroadcasts on CatholicTV Tuesday at 7 a.m. and Thursday at 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. New episodes will premiere weekly on Mondays.



Also, premiering this week on the CatholicTV Network and The CatholicTV Network YouTube channel is the original series "The Nomadic Monk."



The seven-part adventure series follows Jesuit Father Nathan Sparks, who teaches Greek and Latin at Boston College High School, on seven solo expeditions into the American wilderness. "The Nomadic Monk" will be the first CatholicTV show to premiere both on TV and YouTube.



In the summer of 2020, Father Nathan Sparks took a spiritual pilgrimage through several National Parks and wilderness areas, camping for 40 nights and driving more than 12,000 miles. "The Nomadic Monk" documents Father Sparks' experiences amidst the beauty of creation and the challenges of survival, and explores the great themes of spiritual life. Each episode combines breathtaking video with reflections on how the landscapes relate to the inner geography of the soul.



"The Nomadic Monk" premiered on CatholicTV and YouTube on Tuesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. and it is rebroadcast on CatholicTV Wednesday at 7 a.m., Friday at 6 a.m., and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. New episodes premiere weekly on Tuesdays, both on CatholicTV and YouTube.



CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and iOS and Android. This series will also be available on demand at CatholicTV.com.