Cardinal O'Malley's statement on Chauvin verdict

The following statement was released by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley on April 21.



The killing of George Floyd has had a traumatic impact on our society. The suffering he endured and the immense loss his family has experienced speaks to us on a very human level.



The death of Mr. Floyd in a very public and raw manner catapulted this case into the conscience of the nation. The resulting anger and protest that culminated in the trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin is one important step in the process of addressing the broader issues facing our country in terms of racism, a criminal justice system many feel needs reform and the reality of living as a person of color in America.



As a nation, we must face these issues with a real desire built on a foundation that values human life. We have a moral responsibility to not let George Floyd's death become a distant memory in the years ahead but a force for building communities of love, acceptance and fellowship. It is not enough to simply want to end racial injustice, we are called to work towards that goal. We can begin that process by each of us examining our own conscience and considering how we can help heal our nation.



We call on all members of our Church to embrace the Gospel ideals Christ has taught us by working to change hearts and to promote healing and unity in our country.