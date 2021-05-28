Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap., has announced the first priestly assignments of the priests ordained at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Holy Cross on May 22, 2021.



Ordained for the Archdiocese of Boston



Father Fernando E. Ayala Rosales to parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish and at St. John the Evangelist Parish, both in Chelmsford.



Father David A. Campo to parochial vicar at St. Agnes Parish and at St. Athanasius Parish, both in Reading.



Father Robert A. LeBlanc to parochial vicar at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline.



Father Leonardo Moreira to parochial vicar at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Lawrence.



Father Kevin P. Pleitez to parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish, Marlborough.



Father Francis A. Godkin, FPO, to service with the Franciscans of Primitive Observance.



Ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam



Father Alwin J. Chinnappan to parochial vicar at St. Agnes Parish and at St. Camillus de Lellis Parish, both in Arlington.



Father Valanarasu Newton-Williamraj to parochial vicar at St. Francis of Assisi Parish and at St. Clare Parish, both in Braintree.