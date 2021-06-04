Cardinal calls to action in support of the 'Hyde Amendment'

Related Reading Catholic leaders: Biden budget aims to help vulnerable but excludes unborn





Below is a letter sent by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley to all pastors in the Archdiocese of Boston regarding the "Hyde Amendment" May 28.



Dear Monsignor/Father:



Allow me to ask for your assistance with a matter of the highest priority concerning the protection of unborn children. As Pope Francis has shared with us, every child is "a gift that changes the history of a family ... and this child needs to be welcomed, loved and cared for".



For 45 years, annual passage of the "Hyde Amendment" in federal appropriations bills, by a bipartisan coalition of members of Congress has ensured that federal tax dollars are not spent on abortions. It is estimated that the "Hyde Amendment" has saved more than 2.4 million unborn children since 1976. However, this year, the passage of the "Hyde Amendment" is seriously at risk.



In order that we do all that is possible to protect unborn children, it is critically important for Catholics to send a strong and united message on behalf of the children and to do so before Congress moves forward to authorize taxpayer-funded abortion.



Please appeal to the people of your parish to join our Archdiocesan response to the USCCB's nationwide effort during the month of June, when Congress will begin the legislative process. Our goal is for millions of Catholics to sign the petition on NoTaxpayerAbortion.com. A brief suggested bulletin announcement explaining the campaign can be found below.



The USCCB has provided additional information and digital messaging tools about the Hyde Amendment, for use in your parishes. These can be found at: respectlife.org/no-taxpayer-abortion. Your outreach to parishioners concerning the Hyde Amendment signature campaign would also be an opportune time to share information about the services offered by our Archdiocesan Pro Life Office through the Pregnancy Help and Project Rachel ministries.



With appreciation for your continued support for our efforts to build a culture of life, I remain,



Devotedly yours in Christ,



Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap.



Archbishop of Boston



SUGGESTED BULLETIN NOTICE: Please consider including this announcement in your parish bulletin and other communications: Stop your federal tax dollars from going to abortion. NoTaxpayerAbortion.com