Boston Archdiocese issues statement on 'Traditionis Custodes'

Below is a July 17 message to from Bishop Peter J. Uglietto, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Boston, regarding the Holy Father's motu propio, Traditionis Custodes, on the use of the Roman liturgy prior to the reform of 1970.







My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,







Yesterday Pope Francis issued the motu propio, Traditionis Custodes, concerning guidelines for the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass, also known as the Extraordinary Form.







Going forward, the Archdiocese of Boston will consult with the United States Conference of Bishops Committee on Divine Worship and our Archdiocesan Office for Divine Worship as we review the motu propio.







With note that the Holy Father provided the local ordinary exclusive competence for use of the Extraordinary Form in his diocese, Cardinal O'Malley wishes to assure all the faithful of his concern for their spiritual and pastoral needs. In light of the pending consultations he is making no changes to the current practice.







God bless,



Bishop Uglietto