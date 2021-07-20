Home » Nation »  Bishop of Reno, Nevada, resigns; pope names Seattle auxiliary successor

On: 7/20/2021By , In: Nation
  • ...Auxiliary Bishop Daniel H. Mueggenborg of Seattle is seen in a 2014 file photo when he was a pastor in the Diocese of Tulsa, Okla. On July 20, 2021, Pope Francis named him to succeed Bishop Randolph R. Calvo of Reno, Nev. The changes were announced in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio. (CNS photo/Diocese of Tulsa)
  • ...Bishop Randolph R. Calvo of Reno, Nev., center, is seen at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome Jan. 30, 2020. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, announced July 20, 2021, in Washington that Pope Francis has accepted Bishop Calvo's resignation and appointed Auxiliary Bishop Daniel H. Mueggenborg of Seattle. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Randolph R. Calvo of Reno, Nevada, and named Auxiliary Bishop Daniel H. Mueggenborg of Seattle as his successor.

Bishop Calvo, who turns 70 Aug. 28, has headed the northern Nevada diocese since 2006.

Bishop Mueggenborg, 59 has been an auxiliary bishop of Seattle since 2017. A native of Oklahoma, he was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The changes were announced July 20 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio.

MORE TO COME

