Bishop of Reno, Nevada, resigns; pope names Seattle auxiliary successor

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Randolph R. Calvo of Reno, Nevada, and named Auxiliary Bishop Daniel H. Mueggenborg of Seattle as his successor.



Bishop Calvo, who turns 70 Aug. 28, has headed the northern Nevada diocese since 2006.



Bishop Mueggenborg, 59 has been an auxiliary bishop of Seattle since 2017. A native of Oklahoma, he was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma.



The changes were announced July 20 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio.



MORE TO COME



