Journeying Together seen as opportunity to be heard, respected by church

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Teresa Rojo Tsosie's Catholic faith is one of the most important parts of her life, but she has often felt that as a Native American Catholic, her voice wasn't being considered or heard by the church as a whole. Tsosie, who works for St. Jude Catholic Church in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation in the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, finally found a place to discuss that feeling. She was one of the participants in Journeying Together, a national dialogue on diversity and faith among Catholic young adults organized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church. The yearlong program has given young adults from every major cultural group in the country the chance to gather online to discuss issues and challenges facing their communities, as well as the way their cultures influence their faith. Several participants in the program's monthly online discussions said it was the first time they had been able to have such discussions with other Catholics who share their cultures, as well as people from different cultural backgrounds. "For me, it's been a struggle just being heard and recognized, and I think we have really started something with Journeying Together by just being able to talk freely," Tosie said. "I hope we don't lose this momentum."



