From Cardinal Seán's blog

Cardinal O'Malley poses for a photo with Father Rafael and Brother Jose. On Saturday, July 17, he attended the Rite of Profession of three new Capuchin friars at St. Augustine's Church in Pittsburgh. Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Last Saturday, I was happy to attend the Rite of Profession of three new Capuchin friars at St. Augustine's Church in Pittsburgh -- the very place where I took my vows and was ordained.



These men have finished their novitiate and have taken their temporary vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience, and are living the rule of St. Francis and the Constitution of the Capuchin Friars.



Father Tom Betz gave a beautiful reflection on religious life.



It was good to be back at St. Augustine's since I had not been there for almost two years. Because of the pandemic, I haven't been able to attend funerals or any of the other events that would usually gather the friars at our provincial house.



There are many retired friars living there now, and I was happy to see their new addition to the house to accommodate some of our elderly men.



They have also added an evangelization center to work with the young adults in the neighborhood. The area was once very working-class, but now there are a great number of young professionals, so the friars want to reach out to that new demographic.



Brother Ross and Brother Matthew are doing a lot of work with the young-adult population there.



Meeting with Msgr. Thomas Bohlin and Father Peter Armenio



On Sunday, I was back in Boston, and I met with the U.S. vicar for Opus Dei, Msgr. Thomas Bohlin, and Father Peter Armenio, who was formerly the vicar of Opus Dei for the Midwest and is now working in campus ministry in Chicago. They were in Boston for a workshop and came to greet me.



We are grateful for the presence of Opus Dei in the archdiocese. They make a great contribution to the life of the Church, and their schools, centers, and programs for adults and youth do so much to help people to enrich their spiritual life.



Cardinal Chibly Langlois



On Tuesday, I was visited by Cardinal Chibly Langlois of Les Cayes, Haiti, who was accompanied by Father Stanley Rousseau, the vicar at Divine Mercy Parish in Quincy. The cardinal was in town for a couple of days to visit with the local Haitian community and came to greet me.



Among the things we discussed was the present situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Moise. There is certainly a climate of uncertainty and violence that plagues the people of Haiti right now. And, of course, the members of our local Haitian community, which is such a large and important part of the archdiocese, are greatly alarmed and saddened at what is taking place in their home country.



On top of all this, there are the challenges of the pandemic. The cardinal was telling me that they have just begun administering vaccinations last week. So, they are far behind many other places in the world. The fact that the government is in such disarray at the moment is just compounding the difficulties.