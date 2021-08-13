'How good is the good God'

Front (l to r) Sister Mary O'Connell, SNDdeN; Sister Theresa Cunningham, SNDdeN; Sister Marie St. Barbara Connolly, SNDdeN; Sister Mary Michael Connolly, SNDdeN; Sister Catherine Shanahan, SNDdeN; Sister Catherine Louise Beauregard, SNDdeN; Back (l to r) Sister Janet Mullen, SNDdeN; Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN; Bishop Hennessy, Sister Agnes Pashby, SNDdeN; Sister Mary Farren SNDdeN. Photo courtesy of Sister Jon Julie Sullivan, SNDdeN

Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur celebrate profession anniversaries. Notre Dame Sisters who celebrated their jubilees in 2020 and 2021 with Merrimack Regional Bishop Robert Hennessey at Our Lady Queen Chapel, Ipswich, on Aug. 4. Pilot Catholic Media sends our prayerful best wishes and epical greeting to Sister Theresa Cunningham, SNDdeN on her jubilee. Sister served for many years on the staff of the Boston Catholic Directory.