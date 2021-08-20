Mooney appointed Chief Philanthropy Officer for archdiocese

Gavan P. Mooney Courtesy photo

BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley announced Aug. 16 that he has appointed Gavan P. Mooney as Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Archdiocese of Boston, effective Sept. 7.



As Chief Philanthropy Officer, Mooney will serve on the cardinal's cabinet and head Boston Catholic Development Services (BCDS), the entity that drives the fundraising arm of the Archdiocese of Boston. BCDS provides dedicated development professionals and strategies for the Annual Catholic Appeal, the ministries and programs of the archdiocese, the initiatives of Campaign for Catholic Schools, and the Clergy Fund.



Mooney brings more than two decades of experience advising hundreds of non-profit organizations and foundations, including many Catholic dioceses, to his new position. He most recently served as president and chief client officer at Changing Our World.



Since joining Changing Our World in 2002, Mooney has managed a diverse portfolio, helping advise and build foundations that have become successful agencies in philanthropy and raising more than $1 billion across organizations over the course of his career.



"Gavan Mooney is an experienced and widely respected leader in Catholic and non-profit philanthropy. He knows the Archdiocese of Boston well and brings a unique perspective and proven track record to his new role," Cardinal O'Malley said.



"We look forward to Gavan building on the archdiocese's well-established development efforts as we respond to the needs of our communities today and plan for their growth in the future," the cardinal added.



Mooney said, "Now, more than ever, our parishes, schools, human service programs and support networks will play a critical role in serving those most in need across the archdiocese. I want to thank Cardinal Seán for this wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to working with our priests, religious and volunteer leadership, staff, and generous parishioners to raise important resources for our faithful community."



Originally from Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland, Mooney received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin and is a graduate of the Senior Managemet Executive Program of Omnicom University.



In announcing Mooney's appointment, Cardinal O'Malley also expressed his appreciation to Patricia Kelleher Bartram, who has served as interim secretary for institutional advancement since early 2020. She previously served as executive director of BCDS as well as president of Catholic Community Fund and Catholic Health Foundation of Greater Boston. She will conclude her service to the archdiocese on Oct. 1.



"Pat Bartram has done an outstanding job in securing financial support for our parishes and pastoral agencies. Facing the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, she successfully led her team in securing funding for our programs and services at a time of greatly increased requests for assistance," the cardinal said.



"Her leadership of the Inspiring Hope capital campaign and the Catholic Appeal established a strong foundation for our ministries and outreach to the many communities we serve. I am personally grateful to Pat for her commitment to the work of the Church as we wish her the best in all her endeavors going forward," he added.