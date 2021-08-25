Archdiocesan schools will require masks to start year

(The following statement was issued by the Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Boston Aug. 25, 2021).



Statement on Governor's Proposed Fall Reopening Mask Guidelines



We support Governor Charlie Baker's emphasis on ensuring a safe reopening of schools for all the children of the Commonwealth.



Although the Governor's guidelines only apply to public schools, we have informed the Archdiocese of Boston's Catholic schools of our decision for them to implement universal indoor masking through October 1, 2021, as the Governor has proposed for public schools for students five and older. At that time, we will evaluate our policy moving forward reflecting on state and federal guidance, updated health data, and input from schools and parents.



There are 100 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. This decision -- made in consultation with Cardinal Seán O'Malley -- will apply to students, teachers and staff in the 69 Catholic schools directly controlled by the Archdiocese.



We strongly recommend, but cannot mandate, a similar approach be taken in the 31 other Catholic schools that are private independent schools or Catholic schools run by religious orders.



The Archdiocese of Boston, following the example of the Cardinal and the Holy Father, continues to urge vaccination as the most effective way to bring this pandemic under control and keep families safe.