Archdiocese to study implementation of 'Traditionis Custodes'

The Archdiocese of Boston released Sept. 3 a letter from Bishop Peter J. Uglietto, Vicar General and Moderator on the Curia, regarding the implementation of "Traditionis Custodes" in the archdiocese. Below is the text of the letter. -- Editor.







On July 16, 2021 His Holiness, Pope Francis issued the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes which regulates the use of the Tridentine Rite in worship and abrogates the former document Summorum Pontificum of 2007.



Here in the Archdiocese of Boston, prior to issuing general norms, further study of the motu proprio is necessary. However, three preliminary steps are hereby taken:



In accord with Article 3, paragraph 4 of the motu proprio, which calls for the Ordinary to appoint a priest as delegate, who is entrusted with these celebrations and with the pastoral care of these groups of the faithful, His Eminence, Sean Cardinal O'Malley OFM Cap. Has appointed the Reverend Raymond Van De Moortell to fulfill this role for the Archdiocese of Boston.



In order for the Ordinary and his delegate to provide for the People of God of the Archdiocese in accord with the motu proprio, it is first necessary to survey the priests of the Archdiocese, including religious priests and priests belonging to new movements, to establish where public celebrations of the Holy Mass in the Tridentine Rite were being celebrated as of July 16, 2021. By September 30, 2021, please inform Father Van De Moortell of all such Masses. Please note that only those who identify these Masses will be considered for any permissions the Cardinal grants in the immediate future. Father Van De Moortell can be reached at vandemoortell@yahoo.com



In accord with Article 3, paragraph 6 of the motu proprio, no new Tridentine Rite communities should be formed at this time, and only those that existed prior to July 16, 2021 are approved at this time while the entire issue is being studied.