Lynn K of C council hosts Rosary Ride for Special Olympics

Participants in the Lynn Knights of Columbus' first annual Rosary Ride to support the Special Olympics. Pilot photo/ Courtesy Knights of Columbus

LYNN -- Knights of Columbus Valladolid Council 70 in Lynn hosted its first annual Rosary Ride on Oct. 2, raising over $2,000 to support the Special Olympics.



The council led 12 bike riders from their council hall to each of the five Catholic Churches in Lynn, where they stopped to pray a decade of the rosary. Four other members provided logistical support by driving snacks, water, Gatorade, and a small statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary to each stop.



District Deputy Fausto (Tito) Cabrera had the idea for the event as it combined his many loves for biking, the Knights, the rosary, and the pro-life movement.



Past Grand Knight Matthew Harrington said, "I view this event as a combination of our focus on prayer as well as our focus on the pro-life movement. This is a pro-life event because we worked together to raise money for Special Olympics MA, which is an organization that helps show the value and dignity of all life."