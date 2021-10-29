From Cardinal Seán's blog

Cardinal O'Malley poses for a photo with Archbishop Paul Russell at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Friday, Oct. 15. Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

On Friday, I was visited by Archbishop Francisco Osoria from the Dominican Republic.



He was accompanied by his brother, Jose Miguel, who is a deacon, and Sister Josefina Rosaria, who works here in the archdiocese. She is a member of the Congregacion Hermanas Misioneras Del Corazon De Jesus, a diocesan community founded by Cardinal Beras, who was the Archbishop of Santo Domingo many years ago and whom I knew very well.



Archbishop Paul Russell



I was also visited by Archbishop Paul Russell, who some may not recognize with his beard.



He is just finishing up his tenure as Apostolic Nuncio to Turkey and is awaiting his next assignment. He had not seen the refurbished cathedral and was so happy to see how beautiful it has turned out.



St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish



On Sunday morning, I went to St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish in Beverly for a Mass to mark the parish's 150th anniversary. With us for the Mass was, of course, the pastor, Father David Michael, and parochial vicars Father Paul Wargovich and Father Guy Sciacca. The former pastor, Father David Barnes, was also among the concelebrants. We were assisted at the Mass by the parish's permanent deacon, Deacon Michael Joens, and one of our transitional deacons, Deacon Patrick O'Connor.



We were happy to gather the people on this important day. It's amazing how many parish centennial and sesquicentennial celebrations we have celebrated in the last few months. This serves to remind us of the history of the archdiocese and the immense growth that was taking place in those years when so many immigrants from Catholic countries were immigrating to the United States.



Wake for Deacon Brian Shea



That afternoon, I went to St. Mary of the Annunciation in Danvers for the wake for Deacon Brian Shea, where I was able to express my condolences to his wife, Maureen, and his four adult children.



Brian was a pharmacist and was ordained a deacon in 2017. He ministered at St. Mary's and was a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, but, sadly, he developed a very aggressive malignancy and passed away on Oct. 10. He will be sorely missed by his family, his classmates, and so many people from the diaconal community, as well as by his fellow parishioners.



All-staff meeting



Tuesday, I was happy to join our virtual all-staff meeting of employees of the Pastoral Center. Father Bill Joy does such a wonderful job of moderating these gatherings. Of course, during the meeting, there was a lot of information sharing by Chancellor John Straub and other staff members. It was a joy to be a part of it and be able to speak to the staff about my recent experiences in Haiti and Cuba.



Virtual meeting



Wednesday, I participated in a virtual meeting of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors with the second region of the Polish bishops' conference that is making its ad limina visit to Rome. During their ad limina visits, it's typical that bishops meet with the various dicasteries, and for the last couple of years, that has included our commission.



I was able to participate virtually with my staff, including Father Andrew Small. It was an opportunity to speak to the bishops about safeguarding and also thank them for their hospitality in helping to host our conference in Poland last month.