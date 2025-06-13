South Shore parish celebrates retirement of pastor's beloved service dog

HULL -- At the end of Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hull on June 8, Pentecost Sunday, Pastor Father Scott Euvrard made an announcement honoring the contributions of an individual that dutifully served him for 11 years.



This individual has been present at 3,500 Masses, and has made hundreds of visits to nursing homes, funerals, and the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. He has been a tirelessly loyal companion to Father Euvrard since the two met. And he knows how to sit, stay, and lie down. June 8 was the final Mass for Lazer, a 12-year-old black Lab, in his position as Father Euvrard's official assistant dog.



"Many, many things that Lazer has done over these years," Father Euvrard said in his remarks to the assembly. "And now he's retiring. He starts collecting a pension -- service dog union."



"I thought he was talking about a priest," one woman said to her companion after the announcement.



The parish threw a "retirement party" for Lazer in the church foyer.



"He's gonna party tonight!" Father Euvrard told Father Michael Zimmerman, assistant vocations director for the Archdiocese of Boston. "And sleep late tomorrow morning."



Advertisement

There were homemade baked goods, including cookies and coconut bars labeled "grandma's recipe." Parishioners pet Lazer and wished him well. Some even gave him cards and presents. When Lazer sat up at the end of Mass, parishioner Maryjane Silva was ready to stand up and cheer for him.



"He deserved a round of applause," she said.



Parishioner Ann Jackson said that when Father Euvrard's homily is running long, Lazer turns and looks at him.



"He keeps Father Scott on time," she joked.



Lazer had to retire because his back legs were starting to trouble him. He will still be present at St. Mary's and its sister parish, St. Anthony of Padua in Cohasset, but less often and not in an official capacity. After greeting parishioners, Lazer retreated to the sacristy for a much-deserved drink of water, and Father Euvrard told The Pilot the story of a priest and his dog.



"I'm so happy that I got Lazer over 11 years ago, when we were matched together, and we've been able to work together," he said. "And you see how many people were impacted. Oftentimes they remember Lazer before they remember me."



In his announcement after Mass, he joked that it must have been "a slow news week in the archdiocese" for The Pilot to cover Lazer's retirement.



Lazer came to Father Euvrard via NEADS World Class Service Dogs, an organization in Princeton that teaches incarcerated people how to train service dogs. An inmate at MCI Concord trained Lazer. His very existence reflects one of the corporal works of mercy -- to visit the imprisoned.



"That would be a very interesting conversation, if Lazer could talk," Father Euvrard said.



The organization trains dogs for "helping professions," including social workers, teachers, and clergy. Father Euvrard, then-pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Sharon, applied to NEADS for a dog specially trained to work in ministry. The dog assigned to him ended up being Lazer. (The name Lazer was chosen by military contractor Northrop Grumman, a corporate sponsor of NEADS.)



Lazer is not a service dog who accommodates a disability, but is an assistance dog, helping Father Euvrard serve his flock. He called Lazer "a dog for others." The two stuck together through Father Euvrard's future pastoral assignments: Holy Family and Star of the Sea parishes in Amesbury and Salisbury, and Christ by the Sea Catholic Collaborative, serving Cohasset and Hull.



St. Mary's Music Director Dan Farretta first met Father Euvrard and Lazer at a wedding in Lincoln.



"He was a great guy," he said of Lazer. "I had never seen a dog at a wedding before."



Farretta keeps a stash of the Black Dog-brand treats in the closet for Lazer. He likes that Lazer resembles the dog on the logo.



"He's friendly to everybody, and approachable, and looks for a treat from everybody," he said.



Father Euvrard said that Lazer was "a dog for all seasons" -- except summer, when it's too hot for him. Lazer's favorite snacks are carrots and frozen green beans, which cool him off in the hot months.



"Lazer is very laid back," he said. "He's very calm. He's trained not to respond to other animals. If he sees a rabbit or a squirrel or a cat in the yard, he doesn't show any interest in him."



While most of the parish community knows Lazer from his public appearances at Mass, Father Euvrard has a close relationship with him that the majority of parishioners don't see.



"I get to see him when he goes home," he said. "He takes off his vest, he takes off his Gentle Leader, and he's a wonderful dog to have around the house."



Father Euvrard currently lives with two other priests, a seminarian, and Lazer.



"There's a calming presence about Lazer," he said.



He said that Lazer is a nice dog to come home to, and a reason why he stays in shape. The two go for walks together, and Father Euvrard takes Lazer for swims, one of his favorite activities. They used to play fetch, but not as much anymore. They sit together on the couch together often.



"There's no doubt we have a special bond, even more than some dogs, because we are always together," Father Euvrard said. "When I go out, he is always with me, so there is a special bond between us."



He didn't expect how much of an impact Lazer would have at funeral Masses.



"There's something about Lazer walking into the room," he said.



Many guests at funerals do not expect to see a dog and are comforted by him. Often, they are dog owners and lovers who remark that the deceased would have loved to have Lazer at the funeral. Once, Father Euvrard and Lazer visited a man on his deathbed. The man knew both of them, and asked if the dog could join him in bed. Father Euvrard gave the command and Lazer leapt into the man's bed.



"It brought the man tremendous peace to have the dog there as his life here on Earth was coming to an end," he said.



Residents of nursing homes "absolutely love Lazer." Everyone wants to greet and pet him when he comes.



"There's one resident I have to keep my eye on, because she says, 'I'm going to keep Lazer,'" Father Euvrard said, "and I have no doubt if she could, she would. She just loves Lazer."



Lazer has gotten used to the rhythms of the Mass. When he hears Father Euvrard say "Go in peace," he stands up.



"He blesses himself, too," Silva joked. "I've seen him. Father doesn't know."