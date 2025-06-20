Forming the Future: Fontbonne Academy's Social Justice Fair

MILTON -- Every year, seniors at Fontbonne Academy in Milton must make presentations related to a social justice issue. Mandy Pham decided to make hers into a game.



"More More and More" is a Monopoly-style board game where rubber ducks traverse a board featuring oceans filled with trash, melting ice caps, and forests being chopped down. Mandy made the game to address how social media contributes to overconsumption and the destruction of the environment. Through the game, players learn how online influencers advertise wasteful and environmentally harmful fast fashion.



"I really wanted to do this game because, as social media is becoming more popular, I believe that a lot of things online have been not so good about consumption and how people are easily influenced on things that can harm the environment," she said. "And I want to spread awareness to this issue because it has been so normalized on social media."



The seniors' projects are displayed annually in a science fair-like setting known as the Social Justice Fair. The senior class at Fontbonne, an all-girls school with 332 students in grades seven to 12, has held the fair for over 30 years.



"We had some students who really wanted to educate the full community on what they're learning in aligning the Catholic social justice teachings to today's society," said Head of School Maura Spignesi.



Advertisement

This year's fair took place on April 17, Holy Thursday, and commenced with a prayer service. The school aims to hold the fair on that date whenever possible.



"We feel that this is a perfect illustration of what God is calling us to be," Spignesi said. "And these women are walking in the shoes of Jesus right now as they educate their community and essentially bringing to light support for those on the margins."



She said that the project is a capstone theology class and "the capstone of our education here as a Catholic school."



"How we're actively living our Gospel values in our daily lives is how we believe that this project really ensures that our young women leave as moral, conscious leaders in our society," she added.



Perennial presentation topics include teenage mental health, social media, body image, homelessness, and social and economic challenges affecting women of color.



"There's such a range every year because it's really individualized toward what the individual senior is passionate about," Spignesi said.



Susan Leuchte's presentation was about how schools can create an inclusive environment for students with food allergies. The presentation was inspired by her own life-threatening peanut allergy.



"Growing up with food allergies and seeing the way they've been handled in schools has really made me want to advocate for their awareness," she said.



She has never had an allergic reaction in the Catholic schools she has attended all her life, but there have been times when she and her classmates could've been exposed to potentially deadly allergens. She saw that there wasn't enough understanding of how to protect students with allergies.



"I'm so grateful for my Catholic education," she said. "I think it's really shaped me into the person I am. And I think a lot of what we talk about as Catholics is inclusion and making sure that we're showing kindness and love and consideration for all people."



Jessica Laflamme also made her presentation about an issue that has personally affected her: suicide and mental illness in the U.S.



Laflamme said she has struggled with anxiety and depression and even at times considered taking her own life but was fortunate to have the resources to get help.



"So, spreading awareness and getting others to reach out for help was a big motivator for me, and also why the suicide rates are so high in America really concerned me, and I wanted to research and spread awareness about that, as well."



In her research, she discovered that the prevalence of guns in the U.S. contributes to the suicide crisis. She found that 50 percent of adult suicides are committed using a firearm, as well as 43 percent of child suicides. She was previously profiled by WBZ News about her research and advocacy for mental health, including her campaign to institute a mental health day at Fontbonne.



"Catholicism is all about justice and helping others and doing what God wants us to do and advocating for those who can't advocate for themselves," she said.