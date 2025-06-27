Class of 2025 Catholic high school graduations

Read Special Section

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the Class of 2025 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.







Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsborough



The 171st commencement took place on Thursday, May 22, at the school. The class salutatorian is Theresa Nguyen, and the co-valedictorians are Gabrielle Aboagye-Kodjoe and Katherine Duanmu. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Brendan Murray, a member of the faculty. Diplomas were presented to 55 graduates.







Archbishop Williams, Braintree



The 73rd commencement took place on Thursday, May 22, in the school assembly hall. Addressing their fellow graduates was class president Caroline Batchelder, salutatorian Gianna Guerriero, and valedictorian Jessica Curran. School Principal Michael Volonnino presented diplomas to 144 graduates.







Arlington Catholic High School, Arlington



Graduation took place on Thursday, May 22, at St. Camillus Church. Delivering the salutatory address was Luna Mico and the valedictory address was Sophia Jamieson. Diplomas were presented to 131 graduates.







Austin Prep, Reading



Graduation Mass and commencement took place on Friday, May 16, at Father Seymour Field. Presiding at the Mass and delivering the homily was Father Arthur Johnson, OSA, a founding member of the school that began in 1963. The salutatorian address was presented by Bruce P. McGinley and the valedictory address by James P. Bergeron. Head of School James Hickey presented diplomas to 131 graduates.







Bishop Fenwick, Peabody



Rain moved the 63rd commencement indoors, to the school assembly hall, on Thursday, May 22. Addressing the graduates were class president Caroline Perry, salutatorian Celia Lewis and valedictorian Daniel Rowan. Head of School, Tom Nunan, presented diplomas to 97 graduates.







Boston College High School, Dorchester



Amid overcast skies on Saturday morning, May 17, the 161st commencement took place outside, on the grounds of the school. Addressing their classmates as salutatorian and valedictorian were Juan F. Wulff and Liam J. Fitch. The commencement address was presented by Father John T. Butler, SJ, incoming president of Boston College. Diplomas were presented to 257 graduates.







Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



Despite the rain, the 64th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 22, at Potvin Field under a tent erected for the occasion. Addressing the graduates were salutatorian Anna Chick, valedictorian Lydiah Donahue-Wilfred, and keynote speaker Robert Surrette, a member of the Class of 1984. School President Daniel J. Hodes presented diplomas to 124 graduates.







Cathedral High School, South End



The 94th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 31, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. The salutatory address was presented by Hada Bustamante Gomez and the valedictory address by Desiree Jean-Pierre. The Vigor In Arduis Award was presented to Leticia Vicente Gomes. Diplomas were presented to 75 graduates.







Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury



Rain moved the 65th commencement to St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Newton on Thursday afternoon, May 22. Delivering the salutatory address was Brendan W. Mukherjee and the valedictory address, Graham E. Horowicz. Dr. Peter Folan, president, presented diplomas to 108 graduates.







Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



The 87th commencement took place on Thursday, May 22. Delivering the salutatory address was Grace K. Wofford and the valedictory address, Brady J. Barry. The Brother Florentius, FMS, Memorial Award was presented to Kiany S. Adames. Graduates of the Class of 1975 attended as school Principal Andrew Murray presented diplomas to 273 graduates.







Cristo Rey, Boston, Dorchester



Graduation took place on Saturday morning, June 7, at St. Margaret Church. Delivering the salutatory address was Clinton Nguyen and the valedictory address, Maria Alejandra Reyes Lemus. Diplomas were presented to 64 graduates.







Fontbonne Academy, Milton



Rain moved the 68th commencement indoors on Thursday evening, May 22. Addressing their fellow graduates were honor speakers Susan Leuchte and Natalie Estrella and class president Hannah Duncan. The commencement address was presented by Lisa Hewitt Dick, an attorney and member of the Class of 1975. Head of School Maura Spignesi presented diplomas to 67 graduates.







Lowell Catholic



The 36th commencement took place on Thursday, May 22, at St. Margaret Church in Lowell. Delivering the salutatory address was Dominik Nagrant, and the valedictory address was delivered by Julia Vasconcelos. Diplomas were presented to 77 graduates.







Malden Catholic



The 90th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 17, at the school. Salutatorians and valedictorians were Amelia Foti and Leyna Nguyen for the girls division and Christian Ogata and Quinn Olbrot for the boys division. Diplomas were presented to 208 graduates.







Newton Country Day School, Newton



The 145th commencement took place on Thursday, June 5, under a tent erected for the occasion at Sunken Garden. Addressing the graduates were salutatorian Maggie Crowley, valedictorian Finlay McCormick and Alice Husson Prize recipient Meredith Huber. The commencement address was presented by award-winning journalist Mary Thompson of the Class of 1981. Diplomas were presented to 60 graduates.







Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



Under a tent erected at the school, the 172nd commencement took place on Friday evening, May 16. Addressing their classmates were salutatorian Piper Levin and valedictorian Bridget Nussbaum. Principal Mary O'Brien presented diplomas to 81 graduates.







Notre Dame Cristo Rey, Methuen



The 18th commencement took place on Saturday morning, June 7, at the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Natalie Rodriguez and the valedictory address, Christopher Pham. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Sister Maryalyce Gilfeather, SNDdeN. Diplomas were presented to 64 graduates.







St. John's Prep, Danvers



The 115th commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, May 17, at Ryken Field. Delivering the salutatory address was Theodore Karlin and the valedictory address, Peter Truong. The senior class speaker addressing his fellow graduates was Matthew Theodore. The commencement address was presented by faculty member Andrew Fondell. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to Nathan Bernarducci. Head of School Edward P. Hardiman presented diplomas to 288 graduates.







St. Mary High School, Lynn



The 144th commencement took place on Thursday, May 22, at Lynn City Hall. The salutatory address was presented by Georgia Mary Allaire and the valedictory address by Chance Jackson Bonfanti. Addressing the graduates as commencement speakers were Stephen G. Dolan, Mavis Guy, and Paul Price. Head of School John F. Dolan presented diplomas to 127 graduates.







St. Sebastian's School, Needham



The 81st commencement took place on Thursday morning, June 5, outdoors on the west campus grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Liam Cunjak and the valedictory address, Maxim Kalinichenko. Head of School Brendan Sullivan, completing his first year at the school, presented diplomas to 61 graduates.







Ursuline Academy, Dedham



The 79th commencement took place on Sunday, June 1, on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address was Claire Maloney and the valedictory address, Eliza Sicard. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Maureen O'Keefe Doran of the Class of 1965. Diplomas were presented to 63 graduates.







Xaverian Brothers High School, Westwood



The 59th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 17. Delivering the salutatory address was Neilan Fahey and the valedictory address, Mitchell Kisgen. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to Aadi Aggarwal. Head of School Jacob Conca presented diplomas to 164 graduates.