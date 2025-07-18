Forming a Local Clergy in the Missions

In the Amazon region of Ecuador, much energy has been poured into basic evangelization of the indigenous people of the areas; priestly vocational training, however, was lacking. Now, encouraging and accompanying religious vocations of young people has become a pastoral priority of these local Churches. Four mission territories now share a seminary called Santa Maria la Mayor.



With help from The Society of St. Peter Apostle, "brother" to The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, more than twenty men are studying at the missionary seminary to be ordained to serve their own people. The seminary aims to, "train priests following the example of Jesus the Good Shepherd and Master to serve, teach, and sanctify the people of God in the diocesan and missionary Church."



Bringing these young men together from different cultures and ethnic groups helps them to understand more profoundly that God calls all of us, wherever we are, with the talents given to us, to serve others.



Nixon Mayan is from the Kichwa ethnic community where their tradition is family oriented. Children are taught from a young age to one day have a family of their own because the survival of their culture depends on this. Instead, Nixon felt a countercultural call to a life of chastity and celibacy. Nixon recalls, "God called me in my own culture, I responded in my own culture, offered myself freely in my own culture, into the hands of the Creator".



The Society of St. Peter Apostle's financial support enabled Nixon to answer God with this free "yes." Amidst a heavy social burden, faithful donors ease the financial burden that gives Nixon and others like him the opportunity they would otherwise lack.



Although it will be challenging, people like Nixon are enkindling the embers that may one day ignite entire communities with the fire of faith. And it all begins with a man recognizing God's whisper amongst society's cries, aided by donors to The Society of St. Peter Apostle who help bring God's plan to life.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.