Catholic Charities' Teen Center has longstanding impact on Boston youth

Four years ago, Keila Rosario moved to the U.S. from Portugal, knowing no English and worried that she would struggle to find her way. This June, Rosario graduated as valedictorian from Dearborn STEM Academy in Boston and will attend Northeastern University this fall on a full scholarship, pursuing pre-med as a biology major.



Behind this remarkable transformation is Catholic Charities Boston's Teen Center at St. Peter's, an unassuming place that Rosario says helped her find a community, confidence, and the courage to pursue her dreams. Nestled in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood of Dorchester, the center serves nearly 250 Boston youth in grades five to 12 after school and throughout the summer months, building teens' self-esteem while providing the tools needed for academic and personal growth.



"For those of us who know the Teen Center well, we know special things happen here," said Kelley Tuthill, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Boston. "The kids who come here will go on to do incredible things in this world."



This June, the center underwent a remarkable $250,000 transformation of its own thanks to the generosity of AEC Cares, a nonprofit sponsored by ConstructConnect that brings together professionals from the architecture, engineering, and construction industries to revitalize spaces in underserved communities.



From meeting with the teens to discuss needs and color preferences to developing a comprehensive renovation plan, volunteers dedicated months of behind-the-scenes work to bring the project to life. Their efforts culminated on June 4, when 150 volunteers gathered for a one-day "blitz build," working from morning to night to transform the space. Together, they revitalized the music, dance, and weight rooms, built a brand-new movie and gaming lounge complete with foosball tables, and outfitted the entire center with $50,000 worth of new furniture.



During the blitz build, volunteers paused their hard work to share in a lunch with project leaders, city officials, and Teen Center supporters, including Boston Police Superintendent Nora Baston and Boston Police Officer Manuel Andrade -- a Teen Center alum -- who spoke about the profound impact the Teen Center had on them and their community.



"This is the place where I grew up," said Andrade. "English was my second language, and the Teen Center helped me learn the language, helped me with homework, preparing for college and gave me everything I needed to be successful."



Rosario echoed Andrade's sentiment, describing the Teen Center as a second home where she found a support system that she knows she can always lean on.



"In this place, it's not only about doing homework or learning," said Rosario. "It's about a community coming together to help each other. Finding a place where people will be there for you and where you know you belong changed my whole experience."



The center was first established in 2002 as an after-school program at St. Peter's School to provide local youth, many of whom had immigrated from Cape Verde, a safe space away from the violence and community challenges occurring in the neighborhood. As the program became increasingly impactful, it soon became an integral partner to Boston school systems and city leaders.



In 2008, St. Peter's School in Dorchester closed as part of a broader restructuring effort by the Campaign for Catholic Schools (CCS) to consolidate several local schools into regional campuses. Under the leadership of CCS founder and longtime Boston philanthropist Jack Connors, CCS secured a $4 million grant from the Yawkey Foundation to renovate and expand the Teen Center at the former location of St. Peter's School.



The project was spearheaded by John Fish, CEO and chairman of Suffolk Construction, who completed the full renovation of a new library, classrooms, kitchen, dance studio, and gymnasium at cost.



Former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino was another fierce advocate for Boston's youth who supported the Teen Center for his entire career. Mayor Menino began donating toys on Christmas Eve to young people in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood in 1993 and later began distributing them at the Teen Center -- a tradition he upheld until his passing in 2014 and one that his family continues to maintain today. Father John Currie, pastor of Dorchester Catholic -- which includes St. Peter Parish and a Catholic Charities board member, has also played a vital role in the center's growth, offering leadership and steady guidance that continues to shape the center today.



Thanks to this legacy of community partnership, the center continues to attract significant support for its mission. In June, the Teen Center received a $750K grant from the Cummings Foundation, with Catholic Charities Boston being named one of 150 Greater Boston nonprofits selected for multi-year funding as part of the Cummings $30 million grant program. The center has also received generous support through the Eileen P. Roche Foundation.



Teen Center Director Joao Dos Santos has had a front row to the profound impact of these longstanding partnerships. Like many of the teens he now mentors, Joao immigrated from Cape Verde when he was 15 years old. The center was a life-changing experience for him, providing a safe space to go after school and mentors who supported him with the resources he needed to thrive.



After high school, Joao stayed involved with the program, serving as a counselor, peer leader, and academic coordinator before stepping into his current role. Under Joao's leadership, in 2024, 100 percent of high school members passed the MCAS requirement for graduation; of the 25 seniors, 15 went on to enroll at a four-year college, five enrolled in trade programs, four enrolled in community college, and one entered the military -- numbers that not only reflect the students' dedication but also the transformative environment fostered at the Teen Center.



"I'll always be grateful for the impact the Teen Center had on me," said Joao. "I'm proud to be a part of a program that has changed the lives of so many young people."



To learn more about how you can support Catholic Charities Boston's Teen Center, visit ccab.org.







SHANNON KINNEY IS THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS OF CATHOLIC CHARITIES BOSTON.