Archbishop authorizes special collection for Texas flood victims

BRAINTREE -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning has authorized a special collection for Catholic Charities USA's relief efforts in Texas after the devastating flash floods that ravaged the state and killed dozens over the 4th of July weekend.



"In solidarity with our brothers and sisters suffering from the effects of the Texas flood, we pray for all who have perished and for their grieving loved ones," the archbishop said in a July 11 statement. "May the communities and families devastated by the floods find strength and hope in their faith. As we look for ways to assist those who continue to suffer the effects of this disaster, I have encouraged our parishes to consider taking up a collection for the relief work of Catholic Charities USA."



The archbishop has asked the Archdiocese of Boston's pastors to consider a voluntary special collection. Pastors may choose to hold the collection in their parishes at any time during July and August. All donations will go directly to Catholic Charities USA. Parishes may also determine other ways to assist flood victims, including special intentions at Mass.

