Boston Holy Land pilgrims find spiritual peace amid conflict

BRAINTREE -- "If you're waiting for peace in the Middle East before you visit, you'll be waiting a long time."



Fadi, an Israeli tour guide who leads pilgrims on visits to the Holy Land, had that advice for those who embarked on the Seven Miles From Jerusalem pilgrimage from May 28 to June 11. Since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing conflict, Fadi has gotten very little work. Pilgrimages are at a standstill, and he is looking for other employment until tourists return. Seven Miles From Jerusalem, an organization based out of St. Mary Parish in Waltham that has led pilgrimages to the Holy Land since 2017, was the first tour group Fadi had led in a long time.



"I won't lie that it was nice to have beautiful churches and holy sites almost completely to ourselves," said pilgrim Jonathan Giffin. "However, I was keenly aware that the quiet we were enjoying did mask a terrible reality for those who rely on the area's tourism and hospitality to make a living."



Pilgrimage groups with Seven Miles From Jerusalem, which provides financial aid to young people who wish to go to the Holy Land, sometimes have as many as 40 people. This year, only 13 pilgrims made the journey. Father Michael Nolan, pastor of St. Mary's, said this year's trip was delayed until "the last possible moment" to make sure it was safe to travel.



"Our goal is to help young people deepen their relationship with Christ, rediscover it, or start it for the first time," he said. "Our other objective is to support and assist the Christian minority in the Holy Land through employment, charity, and empowerment."



The journeys have historically given Father Nolan hope and renewed faith in his priesthood.



"Conversions happen on the journey," he said. "We have had a few baptisms on or after the trip. Faith has been renewed. Couples have been formed. Men have entered the seminary. We are currently a small organization, yet God is doing big things on the trip."



Father Nolan invited Giffin on the 2022 pilgrimage, but he couldn't come. This year, Giffin was the one who reached out.



"Why did I go in the Year of Our Lord 2025?" he said. "Because it's an adventure with a profound spiritual dimension to it."



He had no worries about safety during the trip. He said he was more concerned about the flight times than what would happen at his destination.



"Life is short," he said. "Fortune favors the bold."



Deacon Wilfredo Dilan, a permanent deacon at St. Bridget Parish in Framingham, had wanted to visit the Holy Land for years but never could "due to life's responsibilities and the ongoing instability in the region." He first learned of the pilgrimage in April.



"When Father Michael Nolan spoke of a pilgrimage, something stirred in my soul," Deacon Dilan said. "It was as if the call was meant for me. Though I was older than the young adults he was primarily inviting, I knew I had to go."



Deacon Dilan never expected to go to the Holy Land during wartime. A veteran who served in Iraq, war is nothing new to him and it was difficult for him to return to the Middle East.



"The phrase 'Israel is at war' echoed in my mind and stirred memories of trauma," he said. "But I reminded myself, I was not going back as a soldier. This time, my mission was spiritual. I was not there to defend but to discover, to walk in the footsteps of Jesus."



The pilgrimage began in Jordan with visits to Mount Nebo and the Dead Sea. After that, the pilgrims visited Bethlehem, Galilee, and Jerusalem for three days each.



"Each day was filled with prayer, Scripture, theological reflection, and silent contemplation," Deacon Dilan said. "Because of the war, most sites were empty, which gave us profound stillness and uninterrupted time for prayer."



He remembered everything as being "hauntingly empty." Shopkeepers told him that Seven Miles From Jerusalem was the first pilgrimage group they had seen in months. He spent hours alone in silent prayer at the Church of the Nativity, and served at Mass there.



"Being able to celebrate Mass as a deacon at the manger where Jesus was born was not just a privilege, it was a deep affirmation of my vocation," he said. "I felt that it was meant for me to be both a deacon and present in that very place."



He also attended Mass on the Mount of the Beatitudes and dove into the Sea of Galilee, "a moment of joyful surrender and spiritual renewal."



"There were moments of quiet awe, tearful gratitude, and deep reverence," he said.



The pilgrims visited Bethlehem University and spoke with students there.



"They spoke of the exhausting daily checkpoints, invasive searches, and the erosion of hope for a secure future," Deacon Dilan said. "The war had cut off many of their job prospects in Israel, and they felt abandoned and forgotten. As a veteran of Iraq, I was able to empathize with their pain, not only because I had witnessed similar trauma, but because I had been a part of it."



The pilgrims visited a Catholic orphanage, where they presented the sisters with diapers and medicine that St. Mary's parishioners had donated. When Deacon Dilan visited the orphanage, he was "overwhelmed." His mother was also an orphan.



"I kept asking myself, 'Who comforts them when the bombs fall?'" he said. "'Who holds them when they are afraid?' I cannot even imagine trying to explain war to a terrified child. Their faces remain etched in my heart. I feel called to support them, not just emotionally, but tangibly. They have become a spiritual responsibility I now carry with me."



Giffin said that even when he is "old and gray," he will remember his time at the orphanage. He expected the pilgrims to only be there to deliver supplies, but they had extra time to visit the children at the playground.



"We see them and I get down on one knee to say hello and one child, without any hesitation, runs up and gives me a big hug," he said. "The innocence and trust of that child for a total stranger completely caught me off guard. It shocked me then, and it still tugs at my heart. We spent the next two hours playing with the kids, and it was beautiful."



Giffin also got to spend the night inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The church is locked from the outside every night, meaning that anyone who stays after closing time must remain inside until 5 a.m. the following day. Visitors are allowed to sign up to spend the night in the church. Demand is usually enormous, but due to the drop in pilgrims, there were plenty of spots.



"We were permitted to spend two whole hours praying and meditating inside Christ's tomb, and hearing Russian Orthodox chanting echo through the halls of the church whilst looking down upon dimly-lit murals from the height of Mount Calvary was one of the most surreal experiences of my life," Giffin said.



He said most young Catholics who visit the Holy Land are looking for "a 'Road to Damascus' moment." He didn't have that, but he did have "a spiritual rejuvenation of a more intimate kind."



"What I experienced was a kind of spiritual reassurance, a sense of calm and spiritual rest that I haven't experienced in years," he said.



The pilgrimage allowed Deacon Dilan to confront his war trauma, which, he said, was "nothing short of a miracle."



"Each prayer, each Mass, each conversation with fellow pilgrims chipped away at the armor I had carried for years," he said. "Slowly, I realized that the wounds of war, some buried deep in my heart, were being touched by the mercy and tenderness of God."



Hearing from people who were living without water or electricity due to the war was one of many experiences that reaffirmed his vocation.



"It reminded me that my ministry must flow from presence, from walking with the poor, the broken, and the forgotten," he said. "The Holy Land showed me that discipleship is not a title or task, it is a total gift of self."



Two days after the pilgrimage ended, Israel struck Iran, beginning a war between the two countries. In the Seven Miles From Jerusalem WhatsApp chat, a message from Fadi said that he was in a bomb shelter bracing for retaliatory strikes from Iran.



"As a former soldier, I could feel the weight of fear and uncertainty in the air," Deacon Dilan said. "Our guide tried to reassure us that Israel was safe, but I understood the fragile reality beneath that hope."



Despite the tensions, Father Nolan called the pilgrimage "a beautiful experience."



"The best part of the trip is seeing the change that takes place in the men," he said. "They started the trip as individuals but formed a friendship and fraternity as the journey progressed. They began speaking with an openness and a renewed sense of hope day by day."