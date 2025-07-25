All I Really Need to Know About War I Learned in Sixth Grade

When I was a sixth grader at Saint Michael School in Hudson, Mass., something life changing happened. Our class had our first layperson teacher. We were soon to discover that Miss Maura Fitzgerald (now Maura West) was not your average educator. She was young, creative, and expected us to try new things. Our classroom became a place of discovery. Geography came with lessons about the culture of the people of that country, art went beyond crayons and construction paper to papier mÂché masks and tie-dying.



We held our own mock Presidential elections, complete with candidate debates; each person had to know where the person they represented stood on a variety of issues, including war. We were in the midst of the Vietnam War.



Miss Fitzgerald challenged us to learn Catholic Social Teaching. What did our faith tell us about a "just war?" How did we feel about what was happening in Vietnam? Was it, in our eyes of faith, just? It was the first time we were asked to answer for ourselves; the conversations were lively.



One day, Miss Fitzgerald hung a new poster in our classroom. It had a simple flower on it that looked like it was drawn by a child. It said, "War is not healthy for children and other living things." She asked us to look beyond current events and take our faith into the future. What could we picture as a just cause, right intent, last resort, or proportionality of means?



Advertisement

My time in sixth grade transformed my thinking, making me more "mission minded." Yes, I still sacrificed for my Mite Box, but now I watched for mission countries in the news. What was happening to children in Uganda under the dictatorship of Idi Amin? How many little ones perished in the Great Bangladesh Famine or the Nigerian Civil War?



This space cannot contain the list of wars, conflicts, or tragedies in years since.



We remember in prayer the 1,200 Israelis massacred on October 7, 2023, as we cry out in petition for the more than 60,000 Palestinian lives lost in retaliation in Gaza. Now, add the attack on Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza and three deaths in a supposed sanctuary.



Pope Leo calls on us to remember what I learned in sixth grade. He appealed "to the international community to observe humanitarian law and to respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of the population."



In other words, war is not healthy for children and other living things.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.