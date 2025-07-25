A musical blast from the past: CYO Drum and Bugle Corps

Picture this: the sun is starting to set on a scenic summer Saturday. Families arrive at Boston College's Alumni Field and mingle en masse. Performers make final adjustments to their uniforms and wrangle their instruments as onlookers take their seats in the stands. It's July 18, 1964, and the first annual National CYO Drum and Bugle Corps Invitational Championship is about to begin.



On that balmy summer evening, spectators reveled in performances from seven drum and bugle corps, many of them already boasting championship titles from other leagues and circuits. Competing parish corps included the Cardinals from St. Mary in Beverly, the Emerald Knights from St. Kevin in Dorchester, and the Reveries from Immaculate Conception in Revere. The senior band from St. William in Dorchester wowed with an exhibition of its routine. As an invitational event, organized by CYO Director Msgr. John Carroll, the championship also welcomed the Cadets from Garfield, New Jersey; the Cavaliers from Pittsfield; and the Muchachos from Hawthorne, New Jersey.



The Boston Crusaders, heavily favored after other national competitions that summer, won the inaugural title on July 18 against stiff competition from their fellow corps. More than $3,000 in prize money was distributed among the participating units, making the event "one of the most lucrative ever staged for junior corps in the country," wrote Herb Cole in The Boston Globe on July 12. Boston's Auxiliary Bishop Jeremiah Minihan, in attendance among the crowd of 10,000, "acclaimed the drum corps as 'an excellent instrument to fashion youth,'" as quoted in The Pilot on July 25.



Episcopal quip aside, drum and bugle corps was a popular pastime in line with the CYO's mission to promote morality, fellowship, and leadership skills among Catholic youth. The Catholic Youth Organization, or CYO, was founded in Chicago in 1930 by Bishop Bernard Sheil as an outlet for young men during the Great Depression. The Archdiocese of Boston formed its own chapter in 1938, originally directed by Msgr. George Dowd. Over the next several decades, Boston's CYO expanded significantly to coordinate all youth activities within the archdiocese for boys and girls alike. An informational pamphlet in the Catholic Youth Organization Records, dated ca. 1976, describes how the CYO grew "from a few scattered youth activities prior to 1938 to an organization that presently envelopes the entire Archdiocese and that numbers upwards of 200,000 members." Indeed, some youth groups preceded Boston's CYO: the Oct. 14, 1922, issue of The Pilot celebrated the 10th anniversary of the "St. Vincent's (South Boston) Fife, Drum, and Bugle Corps," an all-boys band "headed by "nine-year-old Drum Major Gerald Hennessey."



By the 1960s, the CYO was at its height, and the 1964 National Drum and Bugle Corps Invitational Championship was one event of many during a busy summer. In addition to recreational activities like baseball, football, basketball, and golf, the CYO also sponsored cultural clubs and contests in debate, essay writing, music, and drama. The August 1964 CYO calendar included softball and baseball championships, swim meets, music circuit contests, and the 25th annual CYO Golf Tournament at Ponkapoag, a perennial favorite. The 33rd annual CYO Music Festival took place a few weeks later, on Sept. 12-13, at White Stadium in Boston. This event, according to the Sept. 19 issue of The Pilot, featured "68 units, upwards of 5,000 contestants," and an estimated 25,000 spectators over the two-day show, "despite cool overcast weather and a prediction of rain."



Over the years, the National Drum and Bugle Corps Invitational Championship would become one of the CYO's highlight events and eventually expanded its invitations to corps from around the U.S. and Canada. The 20th CYO Nationals, in 1983, hosted corps from Massachusetts, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Montreal, and Quebec. But it was not without its critics: on Aug. 7, 1979, one commenter in The Boston Globe described the event as "noise comparable in sweetness and delight to that produced by a chain-collision during rush hour on the Southeast Expressway." Subsequent letters to the editor, from Aug. 20, 1979, feature a flurry of support for drum and bugle corps, with one asserting that the activity "teaches respect for each other regardless of race, color, creed, sex or age," as well as "competition without winning or pain."



The critic eventually had his way, as the 1985 departure of CYO Director Msgr. Robert McNeill precipitated the end of the CYO Nationals. But drum and bugle corps have persisted, with numerous active units and competitions nationwide. Indeed, the Boston Crusaders, who got their start as the Most Precious Blood Crusaders of Hyde Park, celebrate their 85th anniversary this year. Similarly, the CYO has persisted in the Archdiocese of Boston under the umbrella of Boston Catholic Athletics, with regional parish basketball leagues and Catholic School basketball leagues.



The Catholic Youth Organization Records are housed in the Archdiocesan Archives at the Pastoral Center in Braintree. For more information on all our archival collections, please visit www.bostoncatholic.org/archives.







REBECCA MAITLAND IS AN ARCHIVIST OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.