Historic Wakefield restaurant lives on at parish kitchen

WAKEFIELD -- Alex Canto is a one-man sandwich assembly line.



Canto, the third-generation proprietor of Toody's restaurant in Wakefield, is a gifted multitasker, wrapping his signature steak-and-cheese sandwiches with incredible speed and gliding across the kitchen with an effortless air. Presentation is key, he says. His coworkers, some family and others "customers that became employees," dart around him. Canto removes chunks of meat and cheese from the fridge and separates them by hand into thin slices, which land on the grills with a hard plap. The crowded kitchen is filled with the aroma of sizzling steaks and Toody's special tomato sauce.



"The way we make food is completely different than anybody else in the entire state or country, really," says Canto. "Everything we do is completely unique to our own recipes."



The recipe for Toody's best seller, the steak-and-cheese sandwich with sauce, has been in the family since 1928, when Italian immigrant Salvatore "Toody" Canto created it with his brother-in-law Paulie D'Amico.



"It's all in the preparation," Canto said, adding: "Those are trade secrets. I can't divulge. I'd have to kill you."



Amid the hiss of the grill and cries of "One no sauce!" Father Ron Barker, the pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield, smiled as he watched Canto and his team at work. Toody's operates out of his parish's kitchen. On the hot, sunny afternoon of July 19, a long line of eager customers filled the parish hall, waiting eagerly for the 175 sandwiches that would be prepared that day.



"I'm enjoying the fact that they're doing what they enjoy doing," Father Barker said. "You sit back and you say 'Oh, this is nice.'"



St. Joseph's kitchen is an unlikely site for the resurrection of a family restaurant, but the story of Toody's (pronounced "Tuhdy's," as any of its legions of fans will tell you) has always been an unlikely one. Toody's is a Wakefield institution, as vital to the community as St. Joseph's. Wakefield native Tom Rawson attended both in his childhood. Toody's "individuality" is what keeps him coming back.



"Nobody has one like it," he said of their steak-and-cheese sandwich.



Chris Deao can still remember his first bite of Toody's when he was 12 years old.



"Mouth-watering," he said.



Toody Canto opened his namesake restaurant in 1945. It attracted a steady stream of customers, workers at the furniture factory across the street. Toody's closed in 2005, four years after his death. It briefly returned in 2007 but closed again shortly thereafter. Toody's third act began when St. Joseph's asked Alex Canto to make a meatball dinner for the parish Social Committee, which was beginning a long recovery in the wake of the pandemic. Father Barker said that thanks to word-of-mouth, the people of Wakefield and surrounding towns came for Toody's, bringing more and more people to St. Joseph's.



"The people were excited that we'd have availability of having Toody's here," Father Barker said. "So again, we're supported by a community serving the parish."



Toody's used to operate out of St. Joseph's on Saturdays after 4 p.m. Mass. It proved so popular that it interfered with the 5:30 p.m. Mass. So, Toody's began operating on Saturday afternoons once a month. Starting on July 19, Toody's will sell sandwiches at lunchtime every Saturday.



"It definitely makes the family proud," Canto said.



He joked that it was "total chaos" being in a kitchen surrounded by family and friends. His father-in-law Daniel Scotina wrapped sandwiches, while longtime Toody's fan Douglas Fleming grilled steaks.



Fleming knew the Cantos, and when he heard "they were doing the Toody's thing again," he volunteered as a cook.



"I was a house painter my whole life, so I'm just learning," he said.



Scotina isn't from Wakefield and had never heard of Toody's until his daughter married into the Canto culinary dynasty. He was amazed at the restaurant's enduring popularity, and by the flavor of its steak-and-cheese sandwiches.



"They were delicious, very different from what I was used to growing up," he said.



As his thoughts drifted to his grandfather, Canto's work remained deft and precise. He described his grandfather as "a very Catholic man."



"He came over here when he was 12 years old, so he had to have some faith in the process," he said.



Canto was 12 when he made his grandfather's sandwiches for the first time. He would clock in after school on weekdays to work in the restaurant. Growing up in the family business was "exciting," he said. He recalled family dinners held at the restaurant every Easter Sunday.



Canto's work became full time after Toody's death.



"This is carrying the family legacy," he said.