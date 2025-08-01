Place and time

Do you remember hearing something like this: "Time to go to Church." Your parents summoning you to be ready, i.e., appropriately dressed and ready for the ride or walk together for Mass.



Now this may conjure up some memories, good or bad or both. But, interestingly, they were clearly preparing you for something important, at a special place, for which you needed to be ready.



The word church probably meant that place to you. However, before it meant that, it meant the gathered assembly. In fact, the building was eventually dubbed "domus ecclesiae," or house of the Church.



So, you were being summoned to both a place and an assembly of people.



The same dual sense of the phrase "the Body of Christ" appears in many of Paul's Letters in the New Testament. In some cases, it refers to the Eucharist, and in others, it refers to the Church.



While the Mass may be celebrated in any worthy place, we're talking about our parish church in these columns. However, much of what we see in the columns applies equally to any celebration of the Mass.



Here are some things we should see and need in the church for Mass.



Advertisement

Altar, of which there is to be one that is free-standing and separated from the back wall of the church. It is to be covered by one white cloth, and at least two candles are placed on or near it, but in such a way that the assembly can see and so participate appropriately in the sacred action. There is nothing that indicates that there is to be a crucifix, or anything else, for that matter, on the altar as Mass begins. As with all other images, there should only be one of each. Thus, multiple crucifixes, images of the Blessed Virgin, or other saints should not be in the sanctuary or throughout the church. The point is to ensure that the altar, which represents Christ, is central in location, appearance, and accessibility.



Ambo, again, there is to be only one, and it is to be a size and shape and usually of the same material as the altar in the church. As with the altar reserved for the Eucharistic Sacrifice, so the ambo is to be reserved for the Word of God. Nothing else is proclaimed from it except the Exultet at Easter and only if necessary, the petitions of the General Intercessions. Since it is not "equal" to the altar, it does not have candles attending it, except when there is a procession for the Gospel, and even then, they do not remain at the ambo but are returned to the sacristy. Other stands or lecterns should not be equal in size, location, or style to the ambo.



The presidential chair is reserved for the priest celebrant of any liturgy and should not be used by another presider who is not a bishop or priest. It should be of a size that allows it to be seen by the entire assembly. It should be so located in the church that it is evident that the one seated in it is truly presiding over the assembly in "the person of Christ the Head." From it, the priest leads specific prayers and actions, which we'll see in coming columns, that are specific to him.



Various accommodations for the different ministers -- e.g., readers, cantor, musicians, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, servers, and the assembly in general.



Each minister needs a particular place during the Mass. Readers should be seated near the ambo, or if they approach the ambo from the assembly, they should sit near it. The ambo needs sufficient amplification for those who will proclaim at it. The cantor ought to proclaim the responsorial psalm at the ambo. At it, the deacon or priest proclaims the gospel.



Musicians need to have space for their ministry and instruments. While they require amplification, it should not be at the same level as for a reader, or worse, overwhelming the sacred space to the point where the assembly's responses or participation are virtually eliminated. God wants to hear all voices. One of the reasons he gave them to us is that we could use them to praise him.



Servers need to be seated where they can easily assist other ministers, e.g., near but not beside the presidential chair to assist with the Roman Missal, or near the credence, where they will assist the deacon or priest with the preparation of the altar. The sanctuary should be so arranged to minimize the movement of the ministers and ensure that they are near the place where their ministry is carried out.



All of this is about helping us to keep the whole Mass and its different but necessary parts and the places where the various sacred actions happen accessible and obvious for our "full, conscious, and active participation."