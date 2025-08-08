On the Road Again: Ethiopia

As I write this, I am preparing for a two-week mission trip to Ethiopia. Joining me will be Daria Braithwaite, our Mission Education Coordinator. While most people assume we'll be sweltering in heat and humidity, it is now the rainy season, with the highest temperature at about 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Daria and I are dragging out a different season's clothes and making sure we have our raingear!



Our first visit will be to see the Rock-Hewn Churches in Lalibela. If you've never heard of them, do yourself a favor and look these man-mad marvels up! Dug into the ground in the 11th and 12th centuries, the roofs of the churches are ground level; each is about four stories tall and sculpted totally of rock. The artisans of the time basically cut away everything that was not a church out of the stone. They are a UNESCO World Heritage site.



From there we will travel back to the capital of Addis Ababa to meet Abba (Father) Abraham Gebremariam, the National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies (TPMS) of Ethiopia. As part of our One Family in Mission, Abba Abraham has offered us hospitality while in the city. While there we'll visit projects funded by TPMS.



Next, we will travel about five hours south to the Apostolic Vicariate of Hosanna where our host will be Bishop Seyoum Fransua.



Advertisement

In areas where the Catholic population is still developing and the faithful need outside support, there are various stages of development. First, they are named a Territorial Prelature and (usually) a missionary priest is named a bishop to oversee the territory. As the locality grows in Catholic population, it may be named an Apostolic Vicariate, with a bishop who is called an Apostolic Vicar guiding its spiritual and physical growth until it's named a diocese. Both areas depend upon TPMS for their maintenance and growth.



While in the Vicariate, Daria and I will be part of a Missionary Childhood rally, attend a Confirmation, and visit convents under construction thanks to the generosity of TPMS donors. We'll visit a kindergarten, have time to speak with the staff of a few parishes to better understand their pastoral lives, and see the parish of Saint Teresa of the Child Jesus where the evangelization of southern Ethiopia began so many years ago.



We know it will be two weeks of driving on bumpy roads, little sleep, and strange food. We also know that we'll meet incredible people who try every day to build up the Body of Christ under some of the most difficult circumstances. We'll return with their stories and ask you to help them continue their faith journey.



Please pray for us as we travel!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.