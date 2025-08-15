Archdiocese's Catholic schools bid farewell to long-serving teachers

We begin our academic careers as six-year-olds with shiny shoes and brand-new pencil cases. The foundation for our success in this life is laid in our early elementary classrooms, and in Catholic classrooms, the groundwork for our salvation into the next life is also begun.



Who is consistently in each of these classrooms -- at the head, standing tall, exhausted from too little sleep, juggling their own families, their own lives on top of the academic, spiritual, and holistic development of children? Teachers. In every classroom, in every school gym, in every band room, and on every school auditorium stage, there stands a teacher. A man or woman who has chosen to dedicate their life and career to the next generation.



Through wars, pandemics, recessions, through spirit weeks, testing season, and quiet study halls, teachers are a steady, unassuming source of quiet strength. The very heart of a school beats to the tune of those who teach there. Instruction is on their job description, but their presence and impact go much further than academics. Each of us could likely recall a teacher or two who changed the trajectory of our lives, who filled in gaps that our parents could not, or provided new opportunities no one thought of to offer.



We often fondly refer to teachers who have returned to our schools year after year as "institutions." Their presence over decades becomes the identity of the school, the beacon of the community. Their dedication, their excellence, and their traditions all make up the invisible threads of the school.



When these teachers finally close their classroom doors for the last time, school leaders may pause for a moment, wondering how they could possibly go on without these individuals who have for so long given of themselves so completely, who have provided faith formation, academic excellence, and aided in extracurricular activities.



It is an understatement to say that these teachers will be missed.



"Since announcing the news of her retirement, there has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community. In many cases, we have seen instances where Carole has taught multiple generations of students from many families," says Michael Fitzmaurice of Carole Galletta, who served at St. Mary's in Winchester for 49 years.



Galletta was a graduate of St. Mary's herself and sent each of her children to the school, as well. This past June, St. Mary's celebrated this lifelong educator, and the entire community wishes her well in her retirement but hopes to keep her spirit of dedication at St. Mary's for a few more decades.



In the same month that St. Mary's celebrated Galletta, Sacred Heart STEM School in Roslindale announced the retirement of their beloved and long-standing principal, Mrs. Monica Haldiman, who held this role for 36 years. The school reflected on her legacy in an Instagram post, writing, "Monica believed in the power of Catholic STEM education to change lives -- and she made that belief real for generations of scholars."



After almost four decades in her post, Haldiman's impact on her faculty, students, families, and the surrounding community is immeasurable.



St. Mary's in Lynn also bid farewell to three teachers who retired after multiple decades. Judy Meredith taught for 37 years, Rosemary Matthias for 42, and Mary Grace DeMartino for 46 years. Noting the astonishing combined 125 years that these three women dedicated to their school, St. Mary's shared the following in a statement announcing their retirements: "Among all who have served St. Mary's Lynn, few people will exceed the dedication to the success of Catholic schools as demonstrated by Judy, Rosemary, and Mary Grace."



About 35 miles away from St. Mary's, Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton honored Maureen Hanratty after 11 years in the Finance Office, Peter Foley after 33 years as the school custodian, and Dennis Mizdail after 44 years of teaching a variety of subjects.



"He has been a fixture at Spellman since 1981 and will be missed by all of the many alumni who had him in the many different disciplines he taught," shared the school when reflecting on Mizdail's career.



Mizdail taught physics, math, computer science, and theology, and for the last four years, supported students in Spellman's student success program.



North of Spellman, Our Lady's Academy in Waltham also recognized an icon and had the following to say of pre-k teacher Donna Catera-Davis, their sole retiree this year: "After 15 incredible years of dedication, love, and service to our children and school community, it's hard to put into words how much she will be missed. Her passion for teaching our youngest learners has shaped so many lives and laid the foundation for their futures."



Nearby in Stoneham, St. Patrick School bid farewell to Connie Thibodeau, who taught first grade at the school for the last three years. The school noted her vast experience and her focus on student learning at the center of her teaching.



Farther north, in Methuen, St. Monica's bid a fond farewell to Nancy Michaud who started at the school in 2005. For 15 years, she taught second grade, and then after the pandemic, moved onto the student support team. She shared that her best memories are from teaching second grade, especially watching them make their First Communion, or participating in the Saint Parade and acting out the Stations of the Cross. She treasured the experience of watching them grow up over the years and move up through the grades. She watched her first group of second graders graduate from the school in 2012.



"We have been very fortunate to have Mrs. Michaud as part of our school community for so many years. She will be missed," the school said of Michaud.



This sentiment is echoed in every school anywhere when a teacher moves on to retirement. As these teachers and leaders move on to quieter and slower days, may that be on a beach in Florida or up in Maine, or as a human jungle gym to their grandchildren, or traveling to all of the places they taught about for decades, their presence and dedication, their legacies, live on in the lives of their students, and maybe, just maybe, in the lives of their students' students who will hear stories of the likes of Mrs. Galletta and Mr. Mizdail and the others mentioned and not mentioned here who laid the groundwork for the lifelong success of thousands upon thousands of children.







SUZANNAH EVANS IS DIRECTOR OF SCHOOL COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.