Mass Stipends for the Missions

Here in the Archdiocese of Boston, many Catholics understand the immense value of requesting a Mass to be celebrated for themselves, their intentions, or their loved ones, living and deceased. We thank those who choose to have these Masses said in the missions and invite others to follow this tradition.







When a donation is made to The Propagation of the Faith for a Mass, a stipend is sent to the missions along with the name of the person or intention for whom the Mass is to be offered. Mission priests unite themselves and their congregations with you as a clear sign of our Church's universality in the Eucharist.







We regularly receive letters from mission bishops requesting Mass stipends to support their priests. One such missive was received in our office a few years ago from Bishop Seyoum Fransua of the Apostolic Vicariate of Hosanna, Ethiopia. We've since become mission pen-pals.







Bishop Seyoum is shepherd to approximately 130,000 Catholics (4.4 percent of Hosanna's population) in a geographical area slightly bigger than the Archdiocese of Boston. Fifty-two priests serve Hosanna's thirty parishes. The annual budget depends heavily on the funding from The Pontifical Mission Societies (TPMS) worldwide. Those donations, of course, come from people like us -- everyday Catholics who love God and our Church and want to see it grow.







Hosanna's faithful are food insecure -- many have come to the city in search of a better life only to find increased poverty. Families struggle for basic necessities. The number of orphans is increasing rapidly.



These are the issues that Hosanna's priests deal with daily, with no salary and parishioners too poor to offer a donation when they ask for a Mass to be offered.







By sending the bishop Mass stipends that we receive from individuals as well as parishes who find that they have extra Masses to celebrate without enough days in the year to do so, we extend a true lifeline for the priests of Hosanna who face a multitude of challenges.







Honor your loved ones with a gift of a Mass celebrated for them in the missions, where daily needs are so much greater than our own. A priest in the missions will directly receive your offering enabling him to serve the people of God entrusted to his pastoral care. Also, your loved ones will receive a beautiful card acknowledging your support of the spread of the Gospel in their name.







Please help us support priests in the missions by having Masses offered for your loved ones, yourself, or your intentions. Call 617-542-1776, email info@propfaithboston.org, or go to https://www.propfaithboston.org/mass-offerings-for-mission-priests to arrange this precious gift.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.