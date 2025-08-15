Katherine E. Conway, first female editor of The Pilot

Recently, archive staff had occasion to view the special issue of The Boston Globe published for the centennial of the Archdiocese of Boston in October 1908. Prominently featured on the front page of the issue is a poem by Katherine E. Conway, written to commemorate the centennial:



"Fly the swift years. The exile's-progeny



Tenfoldeth, and the hosts driven over the sea



By famine-fear or freedom-love are here



To prove the mystery of gain and loss."



Conway's name was well-known in Catholic circles nationally in 1908. She was a prominent novelist, journalist, and poet whose works were popular, especially among women and young readers. In the Archdiocese of Boston, Conway was also well known as the editor-in-chief of The Pilot, serving in the role from 1905 to 1908 -- the first and only woman to hold the position until Leila Little, editor from 1990 to 1993.



Katherine Eleanor Conway was born in Rochester, New York, in 1853 to Irish immigrant parents. An early literary talent, her skills were nurtured by her teachers at St. Mary's Academy in Buffalo and by Bishop Bernard J. McQuaid of Rochester, who, Conway would later recall, "directed my studies, especially in literature and church history, and was the first critic of my published work." Following graduation, Conway sought employment in journalism to supplement her household's income, first working for the Rochester Daily Union and Advertiser and later serving as associate editor of Buffalo's Catholic Union and Times from 1880 to 1883.



In this latter position, she caught the attention of John Boyle O'Reilly, editor of The Pilot, who offered her a position on his editorial staff.



From 1883 to 1890, Conway served as editorial assistant at The Pilot, becoming associate editor in 1890. After 15 years as associate editor, she became editor-in-chief in 1905, though her name did not appear on the paper's masthead. Writing often in support of Irish Home Rule, women's education, and the rights and needs of immigrants and African Americans, Conway was, in many ways, a reformer.



Yet she was deeply skeptical of the role of women in the workplace, believing that their principal place was in the home, as wives and mothers. "The present greater facility for utilizing women in work . . . Seems to the writer not a sign of progress, but rather of retrogression," she wrote in 1903, "the writer would draw the line, broadly speaking, at all manual labor of such strenuous and exhausting nature as to impair essential womanhood . . . And from such intellectual occupations as involve the exercise of the judicial faculty."



An additional area in which Conway stood in stark relief to the advocates and reformers of her time was in her stalwart opposition to women's suffrage. By 1895, she had begun to write publicly in opposition to the notion that women should be able to vote; shortly after, she joined the Massachusetts Association Opposed to the Extension of Further Suffrage. In a 1912 interview, she made her feelings plain: "You know I have written on almost every topic that can come up in practical life, including national and local politics; and yet, I am opposed to any further extension of suffrage for women. I don't for a moment doubt our ability to grasp political topics ... but I doubt the power of our poor little bones and muscles to withstand the strain of campaigns. I fear that emotional nature by which we are inevitably intense partisans."



Conway's repeated insistence that women were too fragile and emotional, by nature, to take part in professional and civic life stands out today as in tension with her lived experience as a respected journalist, successful author, and unmarried wage earner. Paradoxically, though, it was likely exactly this fervent support of this Victorian "cult of domesticity" that allowed her to be accepted among her male peers in professional spheres.



And accepted she was. In 1901, the Catholic magazine Dominica wrote that Conway commanded "the recognition, respect, admiration, and enthusiastic tribute of the intellectual and artistic world in general as well as of Catholic circles in general." The Boston Globe called her "one of Boston's most diligent newspaper writers." The Catholic Columbian, published in Columbus, Ohio, praised her poetry as having "an exquisite polish about it given to but few poets."



Outside of writing, Conway was involved in a number of social and literary organizations, which would extend her acclaim. She was a founding member and the president of the John Boyle O'Reilly Reading Circle, a coeducational reading group in Boston, and was also a founding member of Boston's chapter of the League of Catholic Women. She belonged to the Boston Authors Club, the New England Woman's Press Association, and the Massachusetts Prison Commission. She served as a trustee of the Boston Public Library, where she would later will 88 volumes from her personal library, many of the books inscribed and signed by her contemporaries.



In recognition of her accomplishments and service to the Catholic Church, Conway received the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a papal honor, in 1912. She also received the University of Notre Dame's distinguished Laetare Medal in 1907.







VIOLET HURST IS AN ARCHIVIST FOR THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON.







