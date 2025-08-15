Fellow pilgrims

All of us who are gathered for Sunday Mass are necessary for its proper and effective celebration. There is probably not a document about the Mass that does not at least refer to this, if not emphasize it.



The assembly, of course, is all of those present for the Mass. Look around the church as Mass begins and see everyone who is there. You might recognize a neighbor to your right, or a school or religious education family in front of you. There could be a retired couple who you see every week, in the same place, at the same Mass, or a visitor who may be from out of town or someone catching this Mass this week, rather than her usual Mass in your parish.



Also included in the assembly are those who have specific duties or ministries in the parish or liturgy. Remember the ones you don't see who are "behind the scenes" all week long, keeping the sacred space ready for this Mass.



At this Mass, however, the obvious ministers would likely consist of some, preferably all, of the following as the Mass begins. You should see as the procession enters the church, accompanied by the entrance hymn:



-- A server with incense.



-- A server carrying the processional crucifix or cross.



-- Two servers with lighted candles (wax, not oil, burning).



-- Readers, one for each reading.



-- The Book of the Gospels carried by a deacon, or, in his absence, by one of the readers.



-- Any concelebrating priests (probably not a regular occurrence, but you might see this).



-- The principal celebrant with a deacon on his right.



This procession will make its way from the back of the church towards the sanctuary, slowly and deliberately up the middle aisle. They are already setting the "pace" of the liturgy.



And the procession also tells us right away that there is something orderly about this assembly. There is something religious about it -- the cross and wax candles, but also the vesture of the ministers.



The servers, and they should be both female and male, may be in cassock and surplice or in albs with cinctures (rope-like belts) to secure the alb in place, if this is needed. Distinction in vesture based on the sex of the servers is not appropriate. Different vestures ought to signal different roles, but not different sexes.



Other ministers should be attired in Sunday clothes, smart casual is a good guide, gym or beach attire, not so much. Some parishes may have all ministers in albs, which is also an option. Each parish will have determined its own practice and will have explained this to the ministers during their formation.



Deacons should be vested in an alb, with a stole worn in the manner of deacons, over the left shoulder and joined near the right hip. If possible, the deacon should also wear a dalmatic. If there are several deacons, each should wear matching stoles and dalmatics. Any idea of a liturgical fashion show is not for this sacred action.



Since there will likely only be one priest at this Mass, you will see him vested in alb, with a cincture if needed, and a stole worn in the manner of both bishops and priests around his neck and hanging over the alb. The former crossing of the stole by priests has been eliminated, and priests may not bring this style back of their own accord. Over the alb and stole, he wears a chasuble. As with the stole and the dalmatic of the deacon(s), these will be of the color of the day, and it is best if the style of the priests' vesture and that of the deacon(s) match.



The color of the vesture is determined by the season or by a solemnity if that occurs on a Sunday.



All these seemingly little things, some might even label them trite or trivial, serve as a signal that we are in a different space, a sacred space, and that we are doing something very different here, something sacred. In this case, we can say that God is in the details.



Remember, then, even though some are vested, some are leading prayer or song, all of us are assembled at this Mass to offer praise and sacrifice to God through Christ in the Holy Spirit.



All the different services are needed, all the voices are needed, all the hearts are needed. All the senses of each and all are needed -- for God and for each other.



What we are doing together at this Mass requires all of us in the assembly, each carrying out his or her specific or general ministry for the sake of all and for the praise of God.