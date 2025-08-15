Celebration of the Priesthood to feature 'special celebrity guest'

BRAINTREE -- The annual Celebration of the Priesthood is always an enjoyable occasion, but this year's event promises to be extra special with a "special celebrity guest" delivering the keynote address.



"It'll be a well-known celebrity; however, we've been asked not to disclose who that celebrity guest is going to be," said Clergy Trust Executive Director Mike Scannell.



The 17th annual fundraising dinner, the largest annual fundraiser for the Clergy Trust, will be held at Boston's Omni Seaport Hotel on Sept. 11 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.



The Clergy Trust provides for the medical and wellness needs of active and senior priests in good standing within the Archdiocese of Boston and also funds the operations of Regina Cleri, the archdiocese's home for senior and convalescing priests in Boston's West End. Over 60 senior priests currently reside there.



"It goes directly toward funding healthcare, medical expenses, as well as funding our care team that provides one-on-one advocacy and support for the priests," Scannell said.



The Clergy Trust hopes to reach a fundraising goal of $2.5 million at this year's celebration. Over 1,500 guests, including hundreds of priests and representatives of the archdiocese's parishes, are expected to attend.



This year's celebration will mark the first for Archbishop Richard G. Henning as Archbishop of Boston, and the archbishop will offer remarks at the dinner.



The annual St. Joseph the Worker Award for those who serve the archdiocese with humility will be presented to C. Michael and Janet Daley.



"They've been longtime supporters of the Clergy Trust," Scannell said of the Daleys. "Michael was one of our early Board of Trustees members for the Clergy Trust, and they've been Dinner Committee members since the dinner's inception."



This year's dinner co-chairs are Kathleen Driscoll, former chief philanthropy officer of the Archdiocese of Boston and a longtime supporter of the dinner; and Joe Campanelli, CEO of Clergy Trust partner Needham Bank. In honor of the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Greater Boston Firefighters and Drums will perform a musical tribute to first responders.



Those who wish to purchase tickets for the dinner can visit clergytrust.org/celebration.

