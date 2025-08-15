Xaverian Brothers elect new leadership

The Xaverian Brothers gathered in Rome for the General Chapter of the congregation, the 29th in its storied history. During the chapter, delegates elected new leadership for the congregation. The new council consists of the general superior and his vicar general, as well as four other general councilors. The general superior and his council will serve for the next six years, leading the international congregation.



Brother Dominique Omedjunga Olondo, CFX, of Nairobi, Kenya; Brother Lawrence Harvey, CFX, vicar general, of Baltimore, Maryland, a native of Malden, and an alumnus of Malden Catholic High School; Brother Ghislain Mukonkole Lembe, CFX, of Likasi, Democratic Republic of Congo; Brother John Hamilton, CFX, general superior, of Catonsville, Maryland, a native of Beverly, and an alumnus of St. John's Prep, Danvers; Brother Patrick Fumbisha Kakusu, CFX, of Kipushi, Democratic Republic of Congo; and Brother Bernard Wandera Jumah, CFX, of Bungoma, Kenya.

