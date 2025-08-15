Celebrating 40 years of service and excellence in Wellesley

Read Special Section

A mission of the Sisters of Charity (Halifax), the Elizabeth Seton Residence stands as a testament to the enduring power of community and service. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this Catholic, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Wellesley, Massachusetts, has become synonymous with excellence in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.







A mission of compassion and respect



Their mission calls them to provide compassionate, caring service and to create an atmosphere where all feel welcome and respected. For four decades, the dedicated staff and volunteers have upheld this vision, nurturing the physical, spiritual, psychological, and cultural well-being of residents and their families. More than a healthcare facility, Elizabeth Seton Residence is a community built on kindness, understanding, and a deep respect for every individual.







Excellence recognized



The Elizabeth Seton Residence is proud to hold a prestigious five-star quality status from CMS, a testament to the tireless pursuit of the highest standards in healthcare. They were also recognized on a national level by US News and World Report for the 14th consecutive year as a top-performing skilled nursing facility in both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. This recognition reflects not only clinical expertise, but also the deep-rooted compassion and sense of welcome that define the community.



Elizabeth Seton Residence has been the recipient of grants from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club for their adaptive gardening initiative, which enabled the creation of wheelchair accessible garden beds, and from the Catholic Health Foundation of Greater Boston for rehabilitation equipment that supported patient safety and recovery outcomes.







Looking forward



The stories that unfold within Elizabeth Seton Residence are as varied as the individuals who call it home. Each hallway echoes with laughter, reminiscence, and moments of comfort shared between staff, residents, and families. The presence of volunteers -- some of whom have served for decades -- brings a continuity of care that weaves generations together, forging bonds that extend beyond the walls of the residence.



Programs and activities designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit flourish here, from art and music sessions to spiritual reflections and intergenerational events with local schools.



Behind the scenes, a dedicated team upholds not only the practical needs of daily living but also the emotional and spiritual well-being of every individual. Social workers, a chaplain, nurses, and activity coordinators work in harmony, anticipating needs and cultivating a culture of joy and empathy.



Those who pass through the doors of Elizabeth Seton Residence often speak of an intangible sense of peace -- a feeling that this is more than just a place to stay, but truly a place to call home.



All private rooms feature flat screen televisions, telephones, and en-suite bathrooms, ensuring comfort and convenience for every resident. The tranquil gardens and peaceful courtyards provide a relaxing retreat, with winding pathways and fragrant blooms inviting quiet reflection or gentle conversation. Each day, the historic chapel welcomes residents and visitors alike for Mass, offering a space for spiritual enrichment and moments of shared reverence.







Meeting the need



On Oct. 24, the Elizabeth Seton Residence will host its annual Meet the Need fundraiser with an exciting Casino Night, where guests can enjoy casino-style games, substantial hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, a raffle, silent auction and lively company -- all in support of raising funds for replacement furniture and vital nursing equipment for residents. All proceeds from the evening will directly benefit initiatives that enhance the quality of life for the Elizabeth Seton Residence community. Join us for an unforgettable night and help make a meaningful difference! Tickets must be purchased in advance, and sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Judy Coogan at 781-997-1351 or by email at jcoogan@schalifax.org.